Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
Related
abc45.com
Prayer vigil held two years after unsolved Greensboro homicide
GREENESBORO, N.C. — A killer still on the loose after a restaurant owner was killed on election night 2020. It's been two years since Mark Freedman was killed outside his restaurant on Dolley Madison Rd. in Greensboro. Thursday night, friends of Mark gathered close by to honor his legacy and hold a prayer vigil.
abc45.com
Randolph County Sheriffs Unveil Patrol Cars Honoring Veterans
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Asheboro business Beane Signs has designed and donated vinyl graphics on two Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles to honor veterans. This reveal comes just in time for Veteran's Day. Many employees in the Randolph County Government or their family members have armed forces...
abc45.com
Suicide Prevention Training comes to Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C — Faith leaders in North Carolina will be able to enroll in a suicide prevention program hosted by Faith Leaders of Life. This initiative will bring two groups into a five-week online course called LivingWorks Faith, teaching them skills to combat suicide. The goal of this...
abc45.com
GCS Superintendent joins high school seniors to cast early votes
Greensboro — Now that people can go out and Early Vote one local Superintendent is making sure Students take full advantage of the opportunity. Guilford County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley joined a bus full of students from Smith Highschool to accompany them on their trip to cast early votes.
abc45.com
Teacher Killed in Alleghany County Crash
SPARTA, N.C. — On Tuesday at roughly 6:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alleghany County on NC 18 near NC 88. A Ford F-150 was driving north on NC 18, hit a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound Ford Ranger.
abc45.com
Bus driver walkout disrupts bus services
“It's a big deal to me, I've been down here for 20 years, I've moved here from New York and I've never seen anything like this,” said bus rider Alvin Barnett. Barnett arrived this morning to a station filled with buses but none would take him. “I had to...
abc45.com
Motorcycle crash in Graham kills one
GRAHAM, N.C. — At 6:16 a.m. on Wednesday, State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near Southern High School Road in Alamance County. Mason Daniel Graham, 26, of Efland, was driving south on NC 87 in a Ford F-150 truck. Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding north on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Graham failed to yield to Reed as he attempted to make a left turn from NC 87 into a driveway. Reed stuck the side of Graham’s vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. Reed came to rest in the roadway.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police implements pilot program using automated license plate readers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department could be adding another piece of technology to its crime-fighting toolbox. "We want to share with the public what we are doing, so they know we are making an effort to solve these crimes, solve them faster," said Captain Amy Gauldin. The...
abc45.com
Unsolved Greensboro Double Homicide Reward Now $10,000
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On January 3, at roughly midnight, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Two victims were located: Autumn Miller, 20 and Gustav Brown, 22. Both died as a result of their injuries. This case has been investigated ever since as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward is now up to $10,000 for any suspect information.
abc45.com
Man Strangles girlfriend in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Monday at 4:47 p.m., Alamance County Sheriffs were alerted to a domestic abuse at 1538 Southern High School Rd. in Graham. While on scene, it was discovered that Matthew Ryan Wilkinson, 37, and his girlfriend were arguing. This argument then escalated to a physical confrontation.
abc45.com
NC A&T Unveils Autonomous Shuttle Test Track
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University opened a rural test track for demonstrating new autonomous vehicles Tuesday. The school is a leader for transportation technology and autonomous research. One of the only test tracks of its kind in the nation, the university also revealed a unique fleet of connected self-driving shuttles. These vehicles will be used for developing advanced public transportation technologies.
abc45.com
Clemmons Hospital Pharmacy Thief Caught and Arrested
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs apprehended a man after he broke into and stole items from the pharmacy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Clemmons. Tuesday at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the pharmacy building. Upon arriving, a broken window was located and an individual soon used it to exit the building. The suspect proceeded to run away, not responding to the officer's commands. The suspect was then followed, continuing to ignore the officers. A Taser was deployed in order to safely and swiftly take the man into custody. A firearm, multiple pharmaceuticals, and cash were seized from the perpetrator.
abc45.com
Dates set for Downtown Graham's ice skating rink
GRAHAM, N.C. — Downtown Graham will open their annual ice skating rink between November 25 and December 18. Weather permitting, this synthetic outdoor ice rink will be available for scheduled appointments for peoples ages 3+ to learn how to skate. This skating is free of cost select nights, and will happen in 45-minute blocks starting on the hour.
abc45.com
Rockingham County Man Arrested on Weapon of Mass Destruction Charge
EDEN, N.C. — On Wednesday, Eden Police served an arrest warrant on Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction. At roughly 4:00 p.m., Maddison was found and arrested. At the time of Maddison’s arrest, he received charges including: possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting public officers.
abc45.com
North Wilkesboro NASCAR All-Star Race Tickets on Sale Now
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway. The weekend of events will feature the NASCAR Truck Series, the All-Star race, two late model races, and two concerts from May 16-21, 2023. After Racetrack Revival efforts brought this historic venue back from the brink of extinction this year, May will mark the first NASCAR racing in Wilkes County since September 1996. Tickets are available now for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, part of NASCAR's 75th-anniversary season.
Comments / 0