MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO