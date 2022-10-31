Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO
HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
News4Jax.com
Palatka woman severely stabbed in argument with roommate: Sheriff’s Office
PALATKA, Fla. – A Palatka woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night following an argument with her roommate, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after an argument about a lost cell phone ensued between her and her roommate.
cw34.com
Florida woman arrested after multiple children overdose on marijuana edibles, police say
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing multiple charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to minors, causing them to be hospitalized. The Miami Police Department said emergency crews responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple students were exposed to possible THC overdoses. Police said a student bought the edibles off-campus, and brought them to school and gave them to other students.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
cw34.com
Police arrest relative of man charged in Florida-Georgia crime spree
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police made a second arrest in connection to a murderous crime spree that stretched from West Palm Beach to Georgia. Valdosta Police arrested 30-year-old Yolanda Brockman on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Investigators say she's a relative of...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
fox35orlando.com
3 accused of manslaughter after infant overdoses on meth in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Three people are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 4-month-old infant who died of a drug overdose in Lake County back in May, deputies said Tuesday. On May, 19, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a home on Dogwood Avenue in DeLand around 9:30 a.m. regarding an unresponsive baby boy, later identified as Logan Bixler. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
cw34.com
Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
cw34.com
Officers' affair gets dangerous: One's wife shoots at them, 3rd cop faces Internal Affairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in a parking lot caused two police officers to quickly scatter. One even called 911. Coworkers had to investigate. The two were actually targets late Sunday night, May 8, outside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. she has been...
click orlando
Man indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach killing appears in court
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man indicted in the 1991 killing of a Daytona Beach woman appeared in court Thursday. Michael Townson, 53, was already serving a life sentence for a murder in Brevard County when a Volusia County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of Linda Little, according to the state attorney’s office.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
Click10.com
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
palmcoastobserver.com
Two men seen recording, following poll workers to ‘ensure ballot integrity,' prompting Sheriff's Office response
Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a polling site on Sunday, Oct. 30, after two men recorded and photographed poll workers transporting voting ballots at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office on East Moody Boulevard. "It became a security issue," Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said. "We've never...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
Comments / 0