Flagler County, FL

News4Jax.com

1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO

HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
HASTINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka woman severely stabbed in argument with roommate: Sheriff’s Office

PALATKA, Fla. – A Palatka woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night following an argument with her roommate, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after an argument about a lost cell phone ensued between her and her roommate.
PALATKA, FL
cw34.com

Florida woman arrested after multiple children overdose on marijuana edibles, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing multiple charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to minors, causing them to be hospitalized. The Miami Police Department said emergency crews responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple students were exposed to possible THC overdoses. Police said a student bought the edibles off-campus, and brought them to school and gave them to other students.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO

A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 accused of manslaughter after infant overdoses on meth in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Three people are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 4-month-old infant who died of a drug overdose in Lake County back in May, deputies said Tuesday. On May, 19, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a home on Dogwood Avenue in DeLand around 9:30 a.m. regarding an unresponsive baby boy, later identified as Logan Bixler. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
DELAND, FL
cw34.com

Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
LANTANA, FL
click orlando

Man indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach killing appears in court

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man indicted in the 1991 killing of a Daytona Beach woman appeared in court Thursday. Michael Townson, 53, was already serving a life sentence for a murder in Brevard County when a Volusia County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of Linda Little, according to the state attorney’s office.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two men seen recording, following poll workers to ‘ensure ballot integrity,' prompting Sheriff's Office response

Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a polling site on Sunday, Oct. 30, after two men recorded and photographed poll workers transporting voting ballots at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office on East Moody Boulevard. "It became a security issue," Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said. "We've never...
