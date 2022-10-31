ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Man injured after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
JAMESTOWN, NC
abc45.com

Prayer vigil held two years after unsolved Greensboro homicide

GREENESBORO, N.C. — A killer still on the loose after a restaurant owner was killed on election night 2020. It's been two years since Mark Freedman was killed outside his restaurant on Dolley Madison Rd. in Greensboro. Thursday night, friends of Mark gathered close by to honor his legacy and hold a prayer vigil.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in Greensboro

Bradford McCauley’s full 11-minute statement on the deadly shooting is included in full above. Below you can find a video featuring just the surveillance video released in McCauley’s statement. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Newly-released surveillance camera footage is shedding new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

Wage this fight like the next bullet has your name on it

“The fight against gun violence must be an ongoing one,” Velma Terry told me the other day. Hers is a terrible wisdom. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the body of her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore, was found in Winston-Salem. He’d been fatally shot. In the year and a half since, Terry has spoken out against gun violence at numerous local rallies. Her words spill out cold and powerful, like winter raindrops from her broken heart. She has seen leaders and rank-and-file citizens listen and embrace the fight, then fall away.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Unsolved Greensboro Double Homicide Reward Now $10,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On January 3, at roughly midnight, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Two victims were located: Autumn Miller, 20 and Gustav Brown, 22. Both died as a result of their injuries. This case has been investigated ever since as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward is now up to $10,000 for any suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Kernersville man killed in crash

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward in unsolved High Point hit-and-run case

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person who hit and killed a man in High Point on Oct. 16. High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Clemmons Hospital Pharmacy Thief Caught and Arrested

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs apprehended a man after he broke into and stole items from the pharmacy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Clemmons. Tuesday at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the pharmacy building. Upon arriving, a broken window was located and an individual soon used it to exit the building. The suspect proceeded to run away, not responding to the officer's commands. The suspect was then followed, continuing to ignore the officers. A Taser was deployed in order to safely and swiftly take the man into custody. A firearm, multiple pharmaceuticals, and cash were seized from the perpetrator.
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
ASHEBORO, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Dispelling rumors after a shooting

After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...

