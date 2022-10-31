Read full article on original website
Man injured after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
Security camera captures parts of possible drive-by shooting in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded. Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting. FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one […]
abc45.com
Prayer vigil held two years after unsolved Greensboro homicide
GREENESBORO, N.C. — A killer still on the loose after a restaurant owner was killed on election night 2020. It's been two years since Mark Freedman was killed outside his restaurant on Dolley Madison Rd. in Greensboro. Thursday night, friends of Mark gathered close by to honor his legacy and hold a prayer vigil.
Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in Greensboro
Bradford McCauley’s full 11-minute statement on the deadly shooting is included in full above. Below you can find a video featuring just the surveillance video released in McCauley’s statement. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Newly-released surveillance camera footage is shedding new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind […]
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
wschronicle.com
Wage this fight like the next bullet has your name on it
“The fight against gun violence must be an ongoing one,” Velma Terry told me the other day. Hers is a terrible wisdom. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the body of her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore, was found in Winston-Salem. He’d been fatally shot. In the year and a half since, Terry has spoken out against gun violence at numerous local rallies. Her words spill out cold and powerful, like winter raindrops from her broken heart. She has seen leaders and rank-and-file citizens listen and embrace the fight, then fall away.
abc45.com
Unsolved Greensboro Double Homicide Reward Now $10,000
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On January 3, at roughly midnight, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Two victims were located: Autumn Miller, 20 and Gustav Brown, 22. Both died as a result of their injuries. This case has been investigated ever since as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward is now up to $10,000 for any suspect information.
WXII 12
Kernersville man killed in crash
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Friends remember Greensboro restaurant owner whose murder remains unsolved
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More hugs and tears, as people honor the life of a Greensboro restaurant owner. It's been 2 years, and still no answers in the murder of Mark Freedman. "It's a very difficult day for all of us," said Mark Freedman's sister, Robin Freedman. She relives the...
$5K reward in unsolved High Point hit-and-run case
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person who hit and killed a man in High Point on Oct. 16. High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police implements pilot program using automated license plate readers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department could be adding another piece of technology to its crime-fighting toolbox. "We want to share with the public what we are doing, so they know we are making an effort to solve these crimes, solve them faster," said Captain Amy Gauldin. The...
abc45.com
Clemmons Hospital Pharmacy Thief Caught and Arrested
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs apprehended a man after he broke into and stole items from the pharmacy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Clemmons. Tuesday at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the pharmacy building. Upon arriving, a broken window was located and an individual soon used it to exit the building. The suspect proceeded to run away, not responding to the officer's commands. The suspect was then followed, continuing to ignore the officers. A Taser was deployed in order to safely and swiftly take the man into custody. A firearm, multiple pharmaceuticals, and cash were seized from the perpetrator.
Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23. Ahylea's parents said...
Juveniles hospitalized after a shooting on Bridges Dr. in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two juveniles were shot during a drive-by in High Point Monday night, according to police. It happened around 5:54 p.m. High Point police said they received a call to the 1400 block of Bridges Drive about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Walgreens on E. Market St. robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Greensboro business Monday night. Greensboro police said it happened at the Walgreens on 2913 East Market Street around 6:19 p.m. Two men walked into the business and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before...
chathamstartribune.com
Dispelling rumors after a shooting
After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
WXII 12
3 trespassing adults enter Guilford County high school; 2 students, 1 teacher assaulted, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three adults are facing charges for trespassing on a Guilford County high school campus and assaulting students and a teacher. Greensboro police say on Thursday, around 12:40 p.m., the adults came onto the campus of Grimsley High School and assisted their family members (other students) in the assault against two students.
