MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A 10-year-old boy from Mayfield who had been missing since Halloween night has been found safe. Officers followed up on many leads since Monday in an effort to locate two juveniles who went missing. They have both been located and arrangements are being made for them to be reunited with their families, according to the Mayfield Police Department.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO