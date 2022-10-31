ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

kbsi23.com

Man arrested after robbery in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces several charges after police were called to a parking lot of a bar for a reported robbery. Joshua Jamar Kindle, 32, of the 800 block of South 21st Street faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and kidnapping (adult/attempt).
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation

A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland. Cape deputies investigating credit card theft. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County police want...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Paducah Police Department collects 90 pounds of unwanted pills

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department collected 90 pounds of pills Saturday during national Drug Take-Back Day. The unwanted pills were collected at Mercy Health – Paducah Medical Pavilion. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray police working to identify prowlers caught on surveillance videos

MURRAY, KY — Police are asking the public for help identifying people who've allegedly been prowling neighborhoods in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about people prowling in back yards and trying to enter people's apartments. "We are asking that if you see...
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

10-year-old boy found safe

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A 10-year-old boy from Mayfield who had been missing since Halloween night has been found safe. Officers followed up on many leads since Monday in an effort to locate two juveniles who went missing. They have both been located and arrangements are being made for them to be reunited with their families, according to the Mayfield Police Department.
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Drivers asked to avoid KY 121 South in Carlisle County after semi truck, trailer crash

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Drivers are asked to avoid KY 121 South near the 307 intersection after a semi truck and trailer rollover crash in Carlisle County. KY 121 South will be reduced to one lane while the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Cunningham Fire Department and emergency manager work to clear the road. work to clear the road, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police seek missing woman

Paducah Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing person. Christie S. Taylor is a 51-year-old white female, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She last was seen in the area of North 12th Street, wearing jeans and a jacket of unknown color.
wmix94.com

DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville

NASHVILLE, IL

