FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Coulterville
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man accused of shooting a gun toward his girlfriend and another person faces charges in Perry County, Illinois after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on Golden Rod Road in Coulterville at 9:09 p.m. on...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after robbery in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces several charges after police were called to a parking lot of a bar for a reported robbery. Joshua Jamar Kindle, 32, of the 800 block of South 21st Street faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and kidnapping (adult/attempt).
kbsi23.com
Man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar of Mississippi River
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Wickliffe man faces assault and wanton endangerment charges after a woman was found left on a sandbar in the Mississippi River in Carlisle County. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe faces charges of assault 4th degree and wanton endangerment 2nd degree. The Carlisle County...
KFVS12
2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation
A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland. Cape deputies investigating credit card theft. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County police want...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
kbsi23.com
Police: Man admits to pouring gasoline around house, lighting gas on fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man is accused of setting fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles. Jeffery D. Cook, 34, of Jones Street, faces charges a charge of first-degree arson (attempt). Police were called just before midnight Oct. 8 when a man saw a fire...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department collects 90 pounds of unwanted pills
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department collected 90 pounds of pills Saturday during national Drug Take-Back Day. The unwanted pills were collected at Mercy Health – Paducah Medical Pavilion. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were two shootings overnight in Sikeston that left two people injured and in the hospital. DPS officers clarified these were two separate shootings. Around midnight on November 2, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire. While investigating the scene,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray police working to identify prowlers caught on surveillance videos
MURRAY, KY — Police are asking the public for help identifying people who've allegedly been prowling neighborhoods in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about people prowling in back yards and trying to enter people's apartments. "We are asking that if you see...
kbsi23.com
10-year-old boy found safe
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A 10-year-old boy from Mayfield who had been missing since Halloween night has been found safe. Officers followed up on many leads since Monday in an effort to locate two juveniles who went missing. They have both been located and arrangements are being made for them to be reunited with their families, according to the Mayfield Police Department.
kbsi23.com
Drivers asked to avoid KY 121 South in Carlisle County after semi truck, trailer crash
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Drivers are asked to avoid KY 121 South near the 307 intersection after a semi truck and trailer rollover crash in Carlisle County. KY 121 South will be reduced to one lane while the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Cunningham Fire Department and emergency manager work to clear the road. work to clear the road, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek missing woman
Paducah Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing person. Christie S. Taylor is a 51-year-old white female, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She last was seen in the area of North 12th Street, wearing jeans and a jacket of unknown color.
wmix94.com
DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
