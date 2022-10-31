Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Simpsons Arcade1Up Cabinet Gets Massive Discount For Black Friday
Arcades might be a rare sight these days, but that doesn't mean that you can't bring that magic to your home. As part of its Black Friday deals, Target has slashed the price on a true arcade classic, the coin-munching 1991 Simpsons game that recently got an authentic replica from specialist company Arcade1Up.
Gamespot
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of Xbox Games Get Steep Discounts In New Sale
The Xbox Store has kicked off new sales to celebrate autumn, featuring deals on a wide variety of games, both AAA and indie. Hundreds of games are currently discounted on the Xbox Store across the Harvest Sale and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale. Now's your chance to snag great games such as Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition for only $35 (down from $100) and Stardew Valley for just $9.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Gamespot
Snag A Free Steam Game At Fanatical Right Now
There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Gift Ideas For 2022: New Switch Games, Merch, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There is no shortage of great gifts to buy the Nintendo fan in your life this holiday. From games and accessories to clothing and collectibles, you have plenty to choose from. To help you make your purchasing decisions for loved ones and friends this holiday, we've put together a Nintendo Switch gift guide. We're confident that you'll find something here that will be of interest, and we've mostly stuck with recommendations that won't break the bank either.
Gamespot
PlayStation VR 2 Preorders: Registration For Preorders Is Live Now
You can now register for an invitation to preorder the PlayStation VR 2 at PlayStation Direct. To register, you need to sign in to or create a PSN ID. Once you're signed up, you'll be notified via email if you are chosen. To be clear, simply registering for a preorder invitation doesn't guarantee that you will be able to preorder via PlayStation Direct. The system sounds similar to the old way of doing PS5 restocks at PS Direct. You can express your interest in preordering, and then hopefully PlayStation will send an offer your way.
Gamespot
Best Deals In Fanatical's Massive PC Game Sale
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Fanatical is celebrating its tenth anniversary by offering huge discounts on PC games from now until November 14. Most of the savings will stick around for the duration of the Birthday Bash, but the retailer is offering a pair of flash deals each day, too. So, if you’re looking for the best deal, you’ll want to check back often to see what’s been added to the catalog.
Gamespot
PSVR 2 Is More Expensive Than A PS5
PSVR 2 gets a massive price tag, Modern Warfare 2 runs into more issues, and It Takes Two developer teases the team’s next game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Sony has revealed the launch date and price of the upcoming PSVR 2. The good news is the device is releasing very soon. The bad news is that it will cost you more than a PS5.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Edition Is Available Now
The special-edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED launched today, November 4. Multiple retailers offered preorders ahead of launch but sold out quickly. If you're looking to pick up the console today, Best Buy and Walmart currently have the bundle in stock. You can only order it for pickup at your local store, though.
Gamespot
PSVR 2 Launches February 22 For $550
The PlayStation VR 2 will launch on February 22 starting at $550 USD, Sony has announced. Sony will also sell a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that comes with the system and the game for $600, while the PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station will be offered on its own for $50.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Are Available Now
November is here, and so are the latest free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies are available to claim until December 6. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November.
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
Brand new to Sonic with Sonic Frontiers is a skill tree. Fallen enemies now drop skill pieces Sonic can collect and use to upgrade his skills. Not only that, but Sonic will be able to upgrade his stats by collecting red seeds of power and blue seeds of defense. These seeds can be found by completing puzzles and sidequests in the open zones. These puzzles can also unlock new areas of the map.
Gamespot
Pokemon Sneakers Based On Classic Starters Are Releasing This Month
Puma is launching a new line of shoe designs based on first-generation Pokemon starters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Details come from the PokeJungle twitter account, which reports on Pokemon news and merch. Each starter will receive its own design. Pikachu, however, gets two designs. Each of the shoes is themed around its respective Pokemon and their element. On every shoe's back tab is an elemental symbol such as a lightning bolt or a leaf. Displayed on the tongue is a cartoon image of the relevant Pokemon and every pair of shoes comes with a tag featuring their starter.
Gamespot
Pistol Whip - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games
Welcome to the next generation of Pistol Whip. Enter the action-packed world of symphonic fury you already love with all-new features exclusive to the PS VR2, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Gamespot
Get A Full Year Of Walmart+ For Just $49 Until November 3
Black Friday is just a few weeks away, making now a great time to pick up a Walmart+ subscription. The monthly service offers a ton of perks, but the most compelling reason in November is for early access to Black Friday deals. Best of all, the service is currently being offered at a discount--right now, you can snag a full year of Walmart+ for just $49, down from $98, until November 3.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For God Of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the biggest game releases of the year, and ahead of its arrival on store shelves next week, reviews have gone live for the PlayStation exclusive. Unsurprisingly, God of War Ragnarok is being hailed as a blockbuster hit to end the year with, an action-packed experience that deftly weaves satisfying combat with plenty of charm and heart.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud
God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5. Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps....
