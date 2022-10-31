Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
“No community is immune” — services for families & children are essential
JACKSON, Wyo. — From his perspective at the helm of the Teton Youth & Family Services Board, Jim Hesser holds unique insight into the diversity of ways in which the nonprofit serves the community. He understands better than many how the constellation of programs have saved lives, strengthened families, and forged hopeful futures for thousands of young people.
buckrail.com
Legacy Lodge gets its CUP but court case could invalidate it
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners met yesterday morning to discuss the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to convert Legacy Lodge, a former assisted living facility now owned by Stage Stop Inc., into apartments for the local workforce. The board ultimately voted 4-1, to approve the...
buckrail.com
Let’s make Teton County a globally exportable model for climate change
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner’s primary motivation in running for office is to combat climate change and create in Teton County a model other communities can look to for creative solutions. “When you look at what we can do in Jackson Hole to affect...
buckrail.com
Shannon Brennan and why the hospital trustee election is critical
JACKSON, Wyo. — The future direction of our hospital rests in the hands of you, the voters. SJH Board consists of seven elected members of which four – over half – of the positions are up for vote on Nov. 8. After the election, the new board will be making decisions on how and where healthcare is made available to you and, essentially at what cost. Your careful selection of SJH leadership is important because if you don’t have good health, nothing else matters.
buckrail.com
Your choice, your future
JACKSON, Wyo. — Abortion rights are front and center this election. Reproductive freedom is about women controlling their own destinies – to make decisions for themselves. As a woman – and the only woman who will be in the Teton County delegation to Cheyenne if elected – Liz understands why this is a fundamental right, a right to privacy – and not something left for politicians to decide. Such a decision can be complex, nuanced and difficult and is best made by a woman, her family and her doctor.
buckrail.com
Newcomb: Property Tax Reform calls for Community Engagement
JACKSON, Wyo. — Huge increases in property taxes without locally available tools to lower them amounts to taxation without representation. Wyoming state law limits the ability of locally elected officials to reduce property taxes and backfill revenue through other taxes or fees. The fix is in the hands of the state legislature. But good ideas on how to do so go nowhere in Cheyenne. They might if we stand together as a community.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Them on Us: ‘Wyoming’s new land rush’
JACKSON, Wyo. — Economic disparity has become synonymous with Jackson Hole, and a segment on CBS News “Sunday Morning” highlights the impact on housing from both sides of the socioeconomic spectrum. “There’s a saying in town that you either have three homes or three jobs,” correspondent Ben...
buckrail.com
Storer offers practical solutions for tax relief
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole real estate market saw over $2.75B in sales in 2021, with a median sale price of $1.84M (over $4M for a single-family home). Prices remain high, exacerbating our ever challenging housing market into absolute crisis. 84% of our hospital workers can’t afford to live in the valley – despite a recent wage increase that puts them in the top 10% nationally.
buckrail.com
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Occupancy, visitation down again in September
JACKSON, Wyo. — Lodging occupancy was down 8% in September and down 16% over the last six months compared to 2021, according to a recent report released by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Lodging tax collections so far this year only fell about $50,000 compared to 2021. The...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: ‘White ribbon’ forming at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snowmakers are on at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this afternoon and the “white ribbon” is beginning to take shape ahead of opening day on Nov. 25. According to Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith, a strong storm is expected to impact the area tomorrow...
buckrail.com
Heads Up! Permitted burn at airport today
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Airport is conducting a controlled burn today, Nov. 1 Permitted burn activities are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airport asks the public to not report the fire. Buckrail @ Caroline. Caroline Chapman is a Community News Reporter. She enjoys reading...
buckrail.com
On a child’s worst day, help is always available
JACKSON, Wyo. — When a child of any age experiences abuse or neglect, the trauma can have a deep and lasting impact on their lives. It is truly critical that when a child is a victim of abuse, the next steps are handled by professionals to ensure that the child — and their family — aren’t forced to endure further stress or trauma.
buckrail.com
National Museum of Wildlife Art to host Wolf Weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Museum of Wildlife Art will open Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan with a series of events, collectively coined “Wolf Weekend.” The exhibition, created by National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, will display images and videos—highlighting the contrast between wolves that live in perceived competition with humans and wolves that live without human intervention. It will be on view at the National Museum of Wildlife Art through April 29, 2023.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
buckrail.com
Heads up! Pile burning on Phillips Ridge today, trails closed
WILSON, Wyo. — Teton Interagency Resources will begin pile-burning operations today on Phillips Ridge within the Jackson Ranger District of Bridger-Teton National Forest. This unit in particular has a number of trails running through it, for the safety of the public and firefighters these trails will be closed starting today through the end of operations, which are expected to last one to two days.
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Properly dispose pumpkins
JACKSON, Wyo. — Pumpkins are fun, wildlife attractants are not. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect Over parts of Wyoming: Yellowstone with High Winds, Jackson Hole with Possible White Out Conditions
Wyoming is under "Winter Storm Watch" in some areas as Yellowstone is experiencing high winds and Jackson Hole could experience whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, office has issued a Winter Storm Watch to several areas of Wyoming. Issued at 3:45 AM, Thursday, the urgent winter weather message from the service will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening.
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
