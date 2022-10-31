ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Kendall Jenner Is One of the Highest-Paid Models Worldwide — and Her Net Worth Proves It!

Runway takeover! Kendall Jenner was dubbed the highest-paid model in the world by Forbes in 2018, and she’s still raking in a whole lot of money. Besides strutting down the runway and her reality TV gig, the Kardashiansstar has a lot of business ventures that factor into her net worth. Keep scrolling to find out Kendall Jenner’s net worth, how she makes her money and more.
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM Flashback: In 1987, ‘Hellraiser’ Brought the Guts, Earned Glory

Over the years, dozens, if not hundreds, of horror films have slashed their way through the American Film Market, but few have left as indelible an impression — not to mention an almost never-ending string of sequels and reboots — as 1987’s Hellraiser, horror novelist Clive Barker’s journey to hell and back. Based on Barker’s 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, the film revolves around a mysterious puzzle box that, when unlocked, calls forth the Cenobites, sadomasochists from another dimension, whose leader resembles a human pincushion. Played by British actor Doug Bradley, the character was nameless in the original film, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy