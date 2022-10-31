Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wortfm.org
Cardinal Call: The Past and Future of Freakfest
On Tuesdays, the Daily Cardinal — one of UW-Madison’s student newspapers — shares the latest in campus news. This week, producer Hope Karnopp talks with photo editor and features writer Drake White-Bergey about the history and future of Freakfest and Halloween celebrations on State Street. Image courtesy:...
wortfm.org
Local leaders, organizations recognize Homelessness Awareness Month
Arree Macon has experienced homelessness multiple times throughout his life. His most recent experience was in Madison when he was 17 years old. He says he spent the entire summer of that year living on someone’s porch while he searched for another place to live. “It makes you feel...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
wortfm.org
City Considers Changes to Dog-Free Madison Parks
Since it was first drafted in 1973, the City of Madison’s strict dog ordinances have been revised several times to loosen the legal leash on where dogs are allowed in public spaces. Next Wednesday, the Board of Park Commissioners will decide whether to preserve the status quo on a...
wortfm.org
WORT Seeks Receptionists
Do you like meeting new people? Like being the go-to person with all the answers? Do you want to get to know WORT DJs and some of Madison’s most interesting people?. If this sounds like you then WORT wants you as a receptionist! Each day and shift for a receptionist has different responsibilities based on the programming schedule.
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
wortfm.org
Michels Stops in Dane County Days Before Fall Election
A few dozen people were enjoying Reuben sandwiches and bottles of Budweiser in the Bristled Boar Saloon and Grill in Middleton, waiting to hear Michels deliver his speech. Prior to Michels taking the stage, Lieutenant Governor candidate Roger Roth took the stage to pump up the crowd. “He has heard...
wortfm.org
What’s up with these budgets? City of Madison and Dane County
On today’s show we dig into the proposed budgets of the City of Madison and Dane County. First Dane County Executive Joe Parisi talks us through the big line items in the county’s proposed budget. It will be voted on by the full county board on Monday, November 7th.
Comments / 0