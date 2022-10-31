Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Centre Daily
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Centre Daily
Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team
Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t play on Thursday night after he was reportedly upset that the team didn’t trade him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the team doesn’t think that will last much longer. After the game vs. Philadelphia, head coach Lovie Smith said he...
Centre Daily
Eagles Flying High; Patriots No Fun? New England Ex Defends Belichick Culture
Further fueled by Thursday night's victory over the lowly Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles are flying high. Undefeated. And, dare we say, having fun. It was Eagles' offensive lineman Lane Johnson who in 2018 famously called the New England Patriots a "fear-based organization", claiming coach Bill Belichick programmed his players to "act like robots."
Centre Daily
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Has ‘Total Confidence’ in Josh McDaniels
Coming off a postseason appearance and an off-season of high-quality roster additions, the expectations were as high as ever for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into this season. A 2-5 start and the team's worst offensive performance in years on Sunday has caused frustration to brew within Raider Nation. An...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Centre Daily
Eagles Make History by Running Record to 8-0
HOUSTON – The last time the Eagles were 8-0…well, they’ve never been 8-0. That’s where they are now after beating the Houston Texans 29-14 at NRG Stadium, breaking free from a 14-14 halftime tie with a second-half surge that saw Jalen Hurts throw two touchdown passes, the defense intercept two passes, and Javon Hargrave collect two of his career-high three sacks.
Centre Daily
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad
Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Centre Daily
‘Dallas Day’ in Houston Keeps Texans Reeling
HOUSTON - The Eagles were in South Texas on Thursday night, outlasting the upstart Houston Texans, 29-17, to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Despite the location being Jalen Hurts’ adopted hometown (he’s technically from the Houston suburb of Channelview), there was plenty of Dallas talk as well.
Centre Daily
Were the 49ers Smart to Trade Jeff Wilson Jr.?
They just acquired veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers for the low low price of a fifth-round pick. Now the Dolphins have two explosive, starting-caliber running backs in Wilson and Raheem Mostert, because the 49ers didn't want either one anymore. For the Dolphins, the trade makes perfect...
Centre Daily
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor
With the Cleveland Browns on their bye and the calendar hitting November, it's time to start peaking ahead at what the team could look to do in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The Browns are currently scheduled to make their first selection in the second round. No position has been...
Centre Daily
‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade
When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
Centre Daily
O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
Centre Daily
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Centre Daily
Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Discusses Chris Evans’ Role, Lack of Playing Time on Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chris Evans had one of the biggest plays of the game on Monday night against the Browns. The 25-year-old caught a 26-yard pass on Cincinnati's first possession. The Bengals went on to lose the game and Evans only played one more snap on offense.
Centre Daily
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
