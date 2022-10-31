ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas News

Escaped inmates face additional charges

Two inmates that escaped from a contract prisoner transport bus Friday afternoon have been identified and will now face additional charges. Initial reports were that two transport buses were on the side of the road, repairing one that had a flat tire on Highway 190, just east of FM 1276. Two inmates escaped, one of them assaulted a guard, took a weapon and ran into the woods, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.
POLK COUNTY, TX
brproud.com

Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after woman shot at OYO Hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a reported shooting around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4. Officers arrived at a local hotel and found that one woman had sustained gunshot wounds. Emergency responders confirmed that the woman was transported to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street. Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kwhi.com

SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH

The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hiphollywood.com

Latest On Death Of Takeoff: New Details, Video, Witness Accounts

UPDATE: The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”. _________________________________________________________________. New details are continuing to pour in following the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff. As previously reported, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, was shot...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

