The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
Escaped inmates face additional charges
Two inmates that escaped from a contract prisoner transport bus Friday afternoon have been identified and will now face additional charges. Initial reports were that two transport buses were on the side of the road, repairing one that had a flat tire on Highway 190, just east of FM 1276. Two inmates escaped, one of them assaulted a guard, took a weapon and ran into the woods, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.
Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
BRPD investigating after woman shot at OYO Hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a reported shooting around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4. Officers arrived at a local hotel and found that one woman had sustained gunshot wounds. Emergency responders confirmed that the woman was transported to...
BRPD investigating shooting on North Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street. Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after...
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
HPD cop suspended for releasing driver who killed pedestrian, crashed again
Officer Jason Campbell let Prateek Kumar leave the scene of a fatal crash. Then Kumar crashed again.
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive. The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff’s office says Michelle Reynolds is “alive and well,” after being located by Louisiana State Police.
Former Houston Health Department worker admits taking part in kickback scheme
Barry Barnes, 62, admitted to accepting bribes from businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects.
Louisiana crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
Latest On Death Of Takeoff: New Details, Video, Witness Accounts
UPDATE: The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”. _________________________________________________________________. New details are continuing to pour in following the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff. As previously reported, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, was shot...
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
