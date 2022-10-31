ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SALEM, OR
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
GLENWOOD, OR
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
ALBANY, OR
Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene police investigating 3 reports of blades in Halloween candy; residents weigh in

EUGENE, Ore. -- After receiving several reports of razor blades hidden in Halloween candy, Eugene Police Department is advising caution while they investigate. EPD said they received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy from a person on Friendly Street who had checked their kid’s candy before letting the child have it. EPD also said they received more reports, all in the area between west 24th Street to west 27th Street and between Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Eugene police said the razor appears to be a blade from a pencil sharpener.
EUGENE, OR
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20

BEND, OR
Day of the Dead celebration in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — People are celebrated "Dia de los Muertos," the " Day of the Dead," in downtown Springfield. Day of the Dead is an annual Mexican tradition focused on remembering loved ones who have passed away. Wednesday afternoon, artists painted a mural at the Fountain Plaza in front...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area

EUGENE, OR
Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
ALBANY, OR
Springfield Police hope to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Woman and 2 young children among those injured in possible DUI crash on Hwy 20

BEND, OR

