Colleyville, TX

Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard

Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
FORT WORTH, TX
Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine

Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk

Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Pirata Fish offering Baja-style seafood dishes in Plano

Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at 1601 K Ave. in Plano. (Community Impact) Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at the corner of 16th Street at K Avenue in Plano. The family-owned Baja-style seafood restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including fish tacos, salmon, shrimp, ceviche tostadas and more. The restaurant is open daily at 1601 K Ave., Plano. 972-905-5863. www.piratafish.com.
PLANO, TX
Cake4One opens in Flower Mound

FLOWER MOUND, TX
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West

Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Q BBQ Fest to Bring Smoked Meats to AT&T Stadium This Weekend

Barbecue lovers will flock to the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Nov. 4-6 for Q BBQ Fest, where award-winning pitmasters will serve more than 30,000 pounds of smoked meat. “The pitmasters will be serving various cuts of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, bison and lamb, along with sides to...
ARLINGTON, TX
Soul De La Rose to bring Tex-Mex food to Music City Mall

Soul De La Rose anticipates opening inside of Music City Mall by December. (Courtesy Soul De La Rose) Soul De La Rose anticipates opening inside of Music City Mall in Lewisville by December, owner Victoria Rose said. The restaurant will be located in the food court at Suite 2340. Soul De La Rose offers Tex-Mex food. Its menu includes birria tacos, enchiladas, nachos, burritos and cakesicles. Soul De La Rose offers online ordering and catering. 469-630-0009.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Black Rock Coffee Bar bringing its roasted coffee, tea, smoothies and energy drinks to Plano

Black Rock Coffee Bar is set to open its first Plano shop in January. (Taffy Pavey/Community Impact) Black Rock Coffee Bar is conducting a $1 million remodel of a building at 710 W. Parker Road in Plano, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The coffee shop has a tentative opening planned for January 2023, according to a spokesperson. The boutique coffee shop offers roasted coffee, teas, smoothies and blended energy drinks. The company has more than 100 locations in seven states, according to a news release. https://br.coffee.
PLANO, TX
