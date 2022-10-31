Read full article on original website
Local Pint celebrates five years of serving craft beer in Flower Mound
Local Pint co-owners Phillip Coleman (pictured) and Anna Borland Sage celebrate the restaurants fifth anniversary on Oct. 13. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Local Pint was founded on a love of craft beer, but co-owners Anna Borland Sage and Phillip Coleman say it is their adaptability that has kept them open for five years.
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp to offer Hawaiian-style rice dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp's Richardson location will open Nov. 14 and will have an open kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp will open in Richardson on Nov. 14. The new restaurant will be located at 581 W....
Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano in Frisco works to make customers feel at home
Louie Vllasaliu co-ownes Eddie’s Napolis in Frisco. (Amber Friend/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years ago, Enver “Eddie” Kolenovic and his nephew Louie Vllasaliu looked at what would become the Frisco location of Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano and saw what the community needed: a family-owned Italian restaurant. Kolenovic,...
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
Restaurant, sports bar Jake's GameDay coming to Plano
Jake's GameDay, which will be opening a location in Plano, offers a full bar, televisions to watch live sports and a pool hall at its Dallas location. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Jake’s GameDay is expected to open in mid-November in Plano, according to Vice President of Operations Kendra Shier. The restaurant...
Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard
Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine
Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
Check out the 10 best sandwich shops in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better sidekick to a sandwich than a beverage and a bag of chips, but this story will be focused on the hero, who serves as no one’s sub, always on the grind. Punny, right?. Thursday is celebrating the GOAT of lunches, as...
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk
Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
Pirata Fish offering Baja-style seafood dishes in Plano
Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at 1601 K Ave. in Plano. (Community Impact) Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at the corner of 16th Street at K Avenue in Plano. The family-owned Baja-style seafood restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including fish tacos, salmon, shrimp, ceviche tostadas and more. The restaurant is open daily at 1601 K Ave., Plano. 972-905-5863. www.piratafish.com.
My French Recipe hosts open house to celebrate grand reopening of Plano cooking studio
Cooking classes at My French Recipe in Plano include sessions on how to make macarons. (Courtesy Ylanite Koppens/Pexels) My French Recipe is holding an open house from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 5 to celebrate the reopening of its Plano cooking studio. Founder and owner Isabel Mota said she started out teaching...
Cake4One opens in Flower Mound
A new dessert shop celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Thursday. Cake4One sells individually-sized handmade, gourmet cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more flavors, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The individual portions ensure customers they can get the flavor they want and not have to share.
Richardson bakery Reverie Bakeshop offers vegan, gluten-free items
In 2013, co-owner Nancy Castillo opened Reverie Bakeshop, which offers a selection of vegan as well as gluten-free pastries. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Nancy Castillo said she has been an animal activist since she was 15 years old and a vegan for 21 years. When she and her business partner, Racene...
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West
Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
Q BBQ Fest to Bring Smoked Meats to AT&T Stadium This Weekend
Barbecue lovers will flock to the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Nov. 4-6 for Q BBQ Fest, where award-winning pitmasters will serve more than 30,000 pounds of smoked meat. “The pitmasters will be serving various cuts of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, bison and lamb, along with sides to...
Soul De La Rose to bring Tex-Mex food to Music City Mall
Soul De La Rose anticipates opening inside of Music City Mall by December. (Courtesy Soul De La Rose) Soul De La Rose anticipates opening inside of Music City Mall in Lewisville by December, owner Victoria Rose said. The restaurant will be located in the food court at Suite 2340. Soul De La Rose offers Tex-Mex food. Its menu includes birria tacos, enchiladas, nachos, burritos and cakesicles. Soul De La Rose offers online ordering and catering. 469-630-0009.
Magnolia Realty celebrates grand opening in Grapevine
Co-owner Theresa Mason (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate Magnolia Realty’s grand opening. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Magnolia Realty celebrated its grand opening and held a ribbon cutting with the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3. “We are so excited to finally get to this point,” said Theresa Mason,...
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
Black Rock Coffee Bar bringing its roasted coffee, tea, smoothies and energy drinks to Plano
Black Rock Coffee Bar is set to open its first Plano shop in January. (Taffy Pavey/Community Impact) Black Rock Coffee Bar is conducting a $1 million remodel of a building at 710 W. Parker Road in Plano, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The coffee shop has a tentative opening planned for January 2023, according to a spokesperson. The boutique coffee shop offers roasted coffee, teas, smoothies and blended energy drinks. The company has more than 100 locations in seven states, according to a news release. https://br.coffee.
Southlake nonprofit Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary mirrors therapy methods popular in Europe
In addition to being known as the “joy donkey,” Buffy is also the “kissing donkey.” There are five donkeys that reside at Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary in Southlake. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While volunteering at an equine therapy center in Arizona, Jules Peterson found...
