Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, North SR 19, east of West CR 450N, Etna Green. Drivers: Nicolas L. Crider, 27, Cedar Point Drive A13, Crown Point; and Charissa R. Richardson, 21, South SR 19, Mentone. Crider was attempting to turn west onto West CR 450N when he turned in front of Richardson’s vehicle. Richardson was traveling south on North SR 19. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $25,000.
North Webster Woman Quickly Sentenced In Animal Cruelty Case
NORTH WEBSTER — A North Webster woman was recently arrested and sentenced after failing to properly care for two dogs. Angela M. Weaver, 48, 230 S. East St., North Webster, was charged with cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor. Weaver was sentenced on Oct. 31 to one...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
One Person Transported Following Accident In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Turkey Creek Fire and EMS were dispatched to the area behind Lake City Bank, 502 S. Huntington St., Syracuse. Upon arrival, first responders discovered a blue Nissan SUV that experienced airbag deployment after colliding with a tree on the north side of the alleyway.
Officers Find 50 Pills During Traffic Stop; Warsaw Woman Arrested
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and 50 pills during a traffic stop. Charlene K. Marshall, 51, 121 E. Main St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Joni Lambert, $551.16. McArthur Counseling Center v. Ginger M. LaPorte, $610. Daniel Rater v. Webster Estates, $420. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior...
Deloris Jean Hamman — UPDATED
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Jean was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co. retiring as an engineering and construction clerk. On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.
Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Logansport Teenager
LOGANSPORT — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager from Logansport. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Blanca Xona-Vasquez, a 14-year-old girl who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Blanca was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles T-shirt, a heart/butterfly necklace and ripped blue jeans.
Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
Warsaw Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Cellphone
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing an iPhone. Franklin Dean Hibshman Jr., 33, 1601 E. Fort Wayne St. Apartment 11, Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 22, a woman spoke with a Warsaw Police officer about a theft that...
Bus Stop Still A Concern For WCS, Traffic Commission
WARSAW — If there’s a way to get eastbound traffic on East Center Street to stop when a westbound school bus stops to let students off in front of Papa John’s, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools hopes to find it. On a two-lane or...
Ralph Penrod
Ralph Eugene Penrod, 84, Pierceton, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 18, 1938. He married Linda Lou Hart on March 25, 1960; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his son, Rodney (Kim) Penrod, Berne; daughter, Cindy (Bret) McDonald, Milford;...
Arrest Made After Police Discover 111 Grams Of Meth
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after officers found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine on his person during a traffic stop. Dakotah Cephus Shepherd, 29, 1522 Brookview Ave., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; escape, a level 5 felony; two counts of resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
Martha Islas Acosta — UPDATED
Martha P. Islas Acosta, 62, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born Aug. 11, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
Rebecca Triggs-Denzer — UPDATED
Rebecca Elizabeth Triggs-Denzer, known to most as “Becky,” 50, Pierceton, died quietly shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at home in Pierceton. Becky was the daughter of Michael and Maria (Beck) Triggs. She was born in Springfield, Mass., and spent her formative years in that area. She was a graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School and went on to graduate from Westfield State College with a degree in education.
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Stealing From Wilby’s Gas Stations
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after stealing more than $800 of merchandise from Wilby’s locations in Mentone and Pierceton. Tiffiany Page Kneller, 44, 3070 S. Packerton Road, Warsaw, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
Brett Denney — UPDATED
Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
Laura A. Caban — UPDATED
Laura A. Caban, 63, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in her daughter’s home. She was born Sept. 8, 1959. Laura is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Armendariz (Jason Borlick), Granger; her grandson; and her siblings, Kimberly Weekley, California, Diana Caban, Plymouth, Manuel (Jill) Caban Jr., Carmel, Emilio Caban, Granger, Luis Caban, South Bend and Roberto (Jennifer) Caban, Plymouth.
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, 80, Pierceton, died at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora (Marvel) Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she died Dec. 25, 2020.
