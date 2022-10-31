Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
Fox 19
Developers submit designs for $500 million convention center hotel
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel. 3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of...
It's harder to buy a house. This city fought back by outbidding corporate landlords
A Cincinnati agency says large investors are taking some of the most affordable homes off the market, exacerbating the racial wealth gap. It's now helping its new tenants buy the homes themselves.
wvxu.org
Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help
Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data. In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to...
moversmakers.org
Two nonprofits awarded $400K
Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
Driver's Education Could Return to Cincinnati Public Schools for First Time in 20 Years
A recent traffic blitz from the Cincinnati Police Department found that many local drivers have never had a license.
Fox 19
Price Hill community leads project to restore cemetery forgotten over the years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday in Price Hill, archeologists started the first phase of work to restore and properly honor those buried in Potter’s Field Cemetery that has been ignored for decades. The cemetery has been in poor condition since the 1980′s and the project to restore it has...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Fox 19
Cincinnati fire trucks dwindling and worn out, union president says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department says the trucks and ambulances it uses every day are getting worn out. CFD is providing the life-saving coverage needed when called, but Local 48, CFD’s union, says budgetary concerns are causing hiccups. Matt Alter, Local 48 president, says it comes down...
Recent crash at Northside intersection prompts calls for more safety measures
Recent crash in Northside intersection prompts calls for more safety measures. A speeding car left the roadway and plummeted down a hill, crashing into an apartment building head on.
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
In Their Own Words: 1st Congressional District Candidates Steve Chabot and Greg Landsman
Chabot and Landsman suggest why voters should choose them.
linknky.com
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
Fox 19
‘Deceptive’ prices: Ohio AG sues Dollar General
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more –...
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children’s to build extended-stay apartments for families of cancer patients at Proton Therapy Center
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Cincinnati Children’s will construct 12 extended-stay apartments on its Liberty Campus in Butler County to be used by families of cancer patients treated at the onsite Proton Therapy Center. Four single-story buildings will each contain three apartments to accommodate families who travel to Cincinnati...
wvxu.org
Work begins to find those buried at West Price Hill's Potter's Field
As many as 20,000 people are buried in an overgrown cemetery in West Price Hill known as Potter’s Field. The first steps to developing a management plan for the area began Wednesday, with ground-penetrating radar, magnetometers, electromagnetic conductivity surveys... and a pint-sized human remains detection dog named Master Pickpocket, aka Pocket.
Massive Airplane Hangar, 250 Jobs Coming to CVG Airport in Northern Kentucky
The $40 million investment will employ hundreds in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, officials say.
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
