Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati

Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Developers submit designs for $500 million convention center hotel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel. 3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help

Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data. In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to...
OHIO STATE
moversmakers.org

Two nonprofits awarded $400K

Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
BLUE ASH, OH
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati fire trucks dwindling and worn out, union president says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department says the trucks and ambulances it uses every day are getting worn out. CFD is providing the life-saving coverage needed when called, but Local 48, CFD’s union, says budgetary concerns are causing hiccups. Matt Alter, Local 48 president, says it comes down...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Jim And Jack’s On The River

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
AURORA, IN
linknky.com

Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

‘Deceptive’ prices: Ohio AG sues Dollar General

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more –...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Work begins to find those buried at West Price Hill's Potter's Field

As many as 20,000 people are buried in an overgrown cemetery in West Price Hill known as Potter’s Field. The first steps to developing a management plan for the area began Wednesday, with ground-penetrating radar, magnetometers, electromagnetic conductivity surveys... and a pint-sized human remains detection dog named Master Pickpocket, aka Pocket.
CINCINNATI, OH

