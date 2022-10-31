Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) is out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry will sit out the front end of the Nets' back-to-back, but he's expected to play on Saturday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Curry has only played in one game so far this season. Kyrie Irving is suspended for at least five games, so there will be more work in the backcourt for Joe Harris, Edmond Sumner, and Patty Mills on Friday.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO