numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Friday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) is out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry will sit out the front end of the Nets' back-to-back, but he's expected to play on Saturday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Curry has only played in one game so far this season. Kyrie Irving is suspended for at least five games, so there will be more work in the backcourt for Joe Harris, Edmond Sumner, and Patty Mills on Friday.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (illness) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 15.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com
Raul Neto (ankle) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Raul Neto (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Neto is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Detroit. Dylan Windler (ankle) will remain sidelined.
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Garland is dealing with a knee sprain and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons. If he is available, our models expect Garland to play 35.0 minutes against Detroit. Garland's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.0 minutes against New York. Thybulle's Friday...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is dealing with a back issue and is questionable to face New Orleans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Davis' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Los Angeles Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. James is still dealing with a sore left foot. The team keeps listing him probable, and he keeps palying. Expect more of the same here to kick off the weekend.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) probable on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Duren is listed as probable with an ankle injury and expected to play against Cleveland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 21.2 minutes against the Cavaliers. Duren's Friday projection includes 9.1 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard starting for Clippers on Wednesday, Terance Mann coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Kennard will get the start on Wednesday with Terance Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Kennard to play 26.4 minutes against Houston. Kennard's Wednesday projection includes 10.7 points, 3.3...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (hip) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hyland is dealing with a left hip strain, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect more minutes for Christian Braun.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
