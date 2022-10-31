Read full article on original website
What Tom Brady Reportedly Was Willing To Do Before Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was willing to go to great lengths to “make things work.”. Brady has adjusted to life after his divorce, spending as much time as he can with his kids amid a...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players
Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Wide Receiver Trade
Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline spurred plenty of action from around the league today. However, the New England Patriots won't be part of the action. Despite rumors of teams showing interest in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team isn't moving on from him. According to a report from Jordan Scultz, multiple teams called the Patriots, but a deal wasn't made.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News
The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...
NBC Sports
NFL 2022 trade deadline deals
Star running back Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers two weeks ago. But it wasn’t the last trade before the Nov. 1 deadline. The 10 trades made on Nov. 1 were the most ever on NFL trade deadline day. Here’s a look at all the trades...
Yardbarker
49ers Trade Deadline Takeaways
The 49ers trade deadline ended with a surprise on deadline day. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, per a tweet from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, on the NFL trade deadline day. The 49ers received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Dolphins in return for the veteran running back. Wilson Jr. reunites with Mike McDaniel in Miami, and the 49ers gain a fifth-round draft pick for their third string running back, who will likely test free agency after this season.
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
Latest Report Hints Colts Could Be Without Star Vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts might be without a key offensive contributor when they travel to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 clash. Indianapolis star running back Jonathan Taylor was held out of practice Wednesday after tweaking the same ankle which caused him to miss two games earlier this season, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday the team will weigh his progress as the week goes on.
Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return
Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
Jets WR Corey Davis OUT Sunday vs. Bills
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills. This will be Davis’s second straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered in Week 7’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects Davis to return to the lineup following Gang Green’s Week 10 bye.
