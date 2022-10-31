Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week ChampColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts a Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a rumored planned school shooting in Colorado Springs on 11/3/22. A man is facing serious charges following an undercover operation by police.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs will once again host the big man himself, Santa Claus!. The “Santa’s Wonderland” experience starts Nov. 5 and will run through Dec. 24. Santa’s arrival is happening this Saturday at 13012 Bass Pro Dr. on the north side of Colorado Springs near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard. The arrival event on Saturday includes a tailgate event with free games, activities and giveaways with Santa’s grand entrance scheduled for 5 p.m.
Bubba’s 33 to thank veterans with free lunch Nov. 11
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bubba’s 33 restaurant will honor veterans and active military in Colorado Springs by offering free dine-in lunch on Friday, Nov. 11, or raincheck vouchers valid through May of 2023. Bubba’s 33 said the tradition of offering free lunch to veterans is an annual occurrence, serving all active, retired, and former U.S. military […]
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
Pueblo East High School student dies after rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo East High School student has died of her injuries after a rollover crash on Sunday, Oct. 30. Four minors were in the car around 9:30 Sunday morning when the driver lost control and rolled the car in the 0-100 block of Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard. […]
