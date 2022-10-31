Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed after car was hit by piece of a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 49-year-old man died at the hospitalafter being hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Larry L. Thomas II, 49, of Virginia, died Thursday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg County Corner Rusty Clevenger said.
FOX Carolina
Driver who died week after I-85 crash in Spartanburg Co. identified
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall. The collision caused the rear trailer...
WYFF4.com
Two shot leaving one dead in Anderson shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Two were shot, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to Anderson police chief Jim Stewart. Stewart said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Plantation Road in the city limits of Anderson. The victim who died was shot in the chest and...
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
A man died a week after their vehicle was hit by the rear axle of a tractor trailer that had crashed along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Missing mute, deaf teen found in Greenville Co., police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was last seen on surveillance video leaving a neighborhood on Cleveland Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning. His guardians realized he was gone when he didn’t get on the school bus to JL Mann High School.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after axle flies off tractor-trailer hitting oncoming car on I-85 in Cowpens, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate driver who was hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a wall on I-85, has died, officials said Thursday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the crash happened on Oct. 26 a little after 10:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 83, two miles north of Cowpens.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
Man accused of killing Upstate Uber driver acquitted
The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187 exit,...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
One dead and another injured in Thursday night shooting
Police in the Electric City are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person wounded. Anderson Police Officers responded to reported shooting on Plantation Road off Highway 29 around 7:30PM Thursday.
Motorcyclist injured following school bus involved crash in Spartanburg
A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday following a crash that involved a school bus in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
'There's no winning in this. It's just loss': Brother of Greenville Uber driver that was shot and killed speaks on acquittal
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man accused of killing a Greenville Uber driver was acquitted Thursday. Will Mecklenburg said Thursday’s verdict was years in making and while the verdict isn’t what he hoped, he wants to move forward and remember the good his brother, Michael, brought to the world.
FOX Carolina
Dog recovering at Upstate shelter after being ‘shot and left for dead’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said their shelter recently took in a dog that was in desperate need of help after being shot somewhere in south Georgia. Officials said even though the shelter was full when someone told them about Nate, they found a way to...
FOX Carolina
Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
Comments / 0