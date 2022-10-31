ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

WYFF4.com

Two shot leaving one dead in Anderson shooting, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Two were shot, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to Anderson police chief Jim Stewart. Stewart said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Plantation Road in the city limits of Anderson. The victim who died was shot in the chest and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing mute, deaf teen found in Greenville Co., police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was last seen on surveillance video leaving a neighborhood on Cleveland Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning. His guardians realized he was gone when he didn’t get on the school bus to JL Mann High School.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

