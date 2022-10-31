ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

precinctreporter.com

High Desert Music Festival

The SOUL Cal Experience High Desert Music Festival sponsored by Desert Community Bank was recently held in the High Desert at Adelanto Stadium. The lineup featured iconic groups from the 1970’s and 1980’s including ConFunkShun, Lakeside, Tierra Legacy and a cover band the Bromatics. The event was hosted by Dion Drake from KDUC 94.3, with intermission music was provided DJ Patrick.
ADELANTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Victorville, CA

The city of Victorville, located at the south edge of the Mojave Desert, is not one you should underestimate. This city in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County, California, is best known for its stop along route 66. Incorporated in 1962, Victorville excelled as a railroad historical community during its...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. A candidate for State Assembly in Riverside County is not registered to vote in the district in which he is running. 2....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Words from a Donkey Whisperer

Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
LOMA LINDA, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley Labyrinth

APPLE VALLEY -- The drive out to the Fairview Dry Lake -- where a 60 foot labyrinth is located, is on a soft, sandy road. Many believe the ancient design represents the spiritual path or journey of life.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands school board campaign turns ugly

Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
REDLANDS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

WSS to open Fontana store

WSS, the shoe store chain, has leased space at a Fontana shopping center. The company, which operates more than 100 stores, has leased 92,000 square feet at Foothill Plaza formerly occupied by Rite Aid, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 16910 Foothill...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Peacemakers are needed to resolve conflict in Redlands school district

Whatever you may have heard about the Oct. 25 Redlands Unified School District meeting, it was worse. When I first saw the police presence on campus, I thought it was an over-reaction. However, the moment I stepped inside the multipurpose room on Clement Middle School’s campus, I sensed a powder keg of anger and contempt ready to explode. The meeting was stopped three separate times as shouting and shoving matches erupted inside.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm

(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views

As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
REDLANDS, CA
cityofcalimesa.net

First Time Home Buyer Program

The County of Riverside Housing and Workforce Solutions has partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to offer the First Time Home Buyer Program to Riverside County residents who are eligible. First Time Home Buyer Brochure:. English (PDF) Spanish (PDF)
CALIMESA, CA
foxla.com

High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KVCR NEWS

AMBULANCE COST

Ambulances aren't used just for emergencies. Hospitals also rely on them to transport patients between nursing homes and Rehab facilities, to help free up beds. Ambulance Company AMR says there will end non-emergency rides so it doesn't hospitals in LA in Orange County. The company says it has received the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
