Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
precinctreporter.com
High Desert Music Festival
The SOUL Cal Experience High Desert Music Festival sponsored by Desert Community Bank was recently held in the High Desert at Adelanto Stadium. The lineup featured iconic groups from the 1970’s and 1980’s including ConFunkShun, Lakeside, Tierra Legacy and a cover band the Bromatics. The event was hosted by Dion Drake from KDUC 94.3, with intermission music was provided DJ Patrick.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Victorville, CA
The city of Victorville, located at the south edge of the Mojave Desert, is not one you should underestimate. This city in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County, California, is best known for its stop along route 66. Incorporated in 1962, Victorville excelled as a railroad historical community during its...
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. A candidate for State Assembly in Riverside County is not registered to vote in the district in which he is running. 2....
citynewsgroup.com
Words from a Donkey Whisperer
Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
Apple Valley Labyrinth
APPLE VALLEY -- The drive out to the Fairview Dry Lake -- where a 60 foot labyrinth is located, is on a soft, sandy road. Many believe the ancient design represents the spiritual path or journey of life.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands school board campaign turns ugly
Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
iebusinessdaily.com
WSS to open Fontana store
WSS, the shoe store chain, has leased space at a Fontana shopping center. The company, which operates more than 100 stores, has leased 92,000 square feet at Foothill Plaza formerly occupied by Rite Aid, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 16910 Foothill...
Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Peacemakers are needed to resolve conflict in Redlands school district
Whatever you may have heard about the Oct. 25 Redlands Unified School District meeting, it was worse. When I first saw the police presence on campus, I thought it was an over-reaction. However, the moment I stepped inside the multipurpose room on Clement Middle School’s campus, I sensed a powder keg of anger and contempt ready to explode. The meeting was stopped three separate times as shouting and shoving matches erupted inside.
Star high school athlete shot dead in SoCal
A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer.
disneydining.com
Guest with No Ticket Smuggles Child into Magic Kingdom, Assaults Two Cast Member
A man who recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort simply did not think the rules inside the parks applied to him or his child, and his actions have cost him criminal charges and a court date. According to Orange County Court records, 38-year-old Baica Crisan was arrested at Magic...
Fontana Herald News
Fundraiser is held for family of Colton officer, formerly of Fontana, who died tragically
A fundraiser is being held for the family of a Colton Police Department officer who died tragically on Oct. 27. Officer Lorenzo Morgan, 29, accidentally shot himself to death while off-duty in his car in Oro Grande, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan, a resident of...
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm
(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
High school football star found shot dead in street, CA officials say. ‘Devastating’
A star high school football player was found shot dead on the street, California officials said. Deputies discovered Richard Reed, 17, “lying in the street with a gunshot wound” in Victorville shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a Nov. 1 news release. He was pronounced dead on scene.
redlandscommunitynews.com
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
cityofcalimesa.net
First Time Home Buyer Program
The County of Riverside Housing and Workforce Solutions has partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to offer the First Time Home Buyer Program to Riverside County residents who are eligible. First Time Home Buyer Brochure:. English (PDF) Spanish (PDF)
cityofmenifee.us
Full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure towards Temecula Scheduled for Sunday Night, November 6
Traveling towards Temecula this weekend? There is a full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure scheduled for this Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. through Monday, November 7 at 5:30 a.m. SB I-15 and SB I-215 closed at Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. NB I-15 closed at Winchester Rd. Detours will be...
foxla.com
High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
AMBULANCE COST
Ambulances aren't used just for emergencies. Hospitals also rely on them to transport patients between nursing homes and Rehab facilities, to help free up beds. Ambulance Company AMR says there will end non-emergency rides so it doesn't hospitals in LA in Orange County. The company says it has received the...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
