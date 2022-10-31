Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
'I was in shock when I heard!': Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena becomes the first rookie to win a Gold Glove Award as he's named ALCS MVP
Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T....
Astros superfan 'Mattress Mack' claims his defense of Jose Altuve led to altercation with Phillies fan
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who has a record payout riding on the Astros winning the World Series, was involved in a heated exchange with Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Video of Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans goes viral after Game 3 of World Series
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Astros players take kids trick-or-treating in Philly hotel after Game 3 postponed
Despite being in a Philadelphia hotel, the Astros made sure their kids still had a great Halloween.
FOCO Announces Astros Combined World Series No-Hitter Bobblehead
FOCO plans to celebrate the Houston Astros' combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series.
NBC Sports
Christian Vazquez catches historic Astros no-hitter in World Series
The Houston Astros used four pitchers to make World Series history on Wednesday, but one constant was a former Boston Red Sox catcher behind the plate. Houston evened the World Series with a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park. Cristian Javier got things started with six no-hit innings before Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly finished the job with one inning apiece.
KIII TV3
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers says he wasn't tipping pitches in Game 3 loss to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead. The...
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana
We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games
Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
After combined no-hitter vs. Phillies in Game 4, Astros back in control of World Series
The Astros sent the Phillies to their first postseason loss at home this year, and assured that the World Series will be headed back to Houston.
Camden Chat
World Series Game Four Thread: Astros at Phillies
After smashing a World Series single-game record five home runs in Game 3, the Phillies and their unique brand of power return in Game 4. A win would bring the Phillies tantalizingly close to their third World Series championship and first since 2008. Only six times in World Series history have a team come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title. If Houston cannot do a better job of keeping the ball in the ballpark, that magical series lead is exactly what the Phillies will possess.
KHOU
Two rival Astros, Phillies fans banded together to get to World Series Game 1 on time
HOUSTON — Sports rivalries can get nasty but also develop great bonds. Two complete strangers and rival Astros and Phillies fans banded together, racing across the country to make the World Series Game 1 – just in the nick of time. An Astros fan and a Phillies fan...
ESPN
Carlos Correa who? How Jeremy Pena replaced an Astros icon, without the team losing a step
THIS WINTER, THE Houston Astros were at a fork in the road. Their longtime shortstop, Carlos Correa, was one of the faces of the franchise, a player who stood up for the clubhouse amid the criticism the team faced from its trash-can-banging, sign-stealing scandal. He was one of the first players the Astros chose during their years of tanking under Jeff Luhnow's front office, a No. 1 overall pick with high expectations who had lived up to his promise in the major leagues.
thecomeback.com
Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo
Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Watch: Astros Jump Out to Early First-Inning Lead in Game 5
Jose Altuve led off Game 5 with a triple to right-center and Jeremy Peña followed with a RBI single to give the Houston Astros an early 1-0 lead.
