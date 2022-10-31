PROVIDENCE – A federal judge this week shot down, once again, Institute for International Sport founder Daniel E. Doyle Jr.’s effort to overturn his conviction for skimming $1 million from his once-celebrated nonprofit organization. U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy on Thursday dismissed Doyle’s latest challenge to his conviction for embezzling money from the nonprofit Institute to pay for personal expenses, including his daughters' college education, cosmetic surgery, and a wedding rehearsal dinner. ...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO