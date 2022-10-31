Read full article on original website
AP source: Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
An aide to former President Donald Trump who has claimed that he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony
WRIC - ABC 8News
Virginia Supreme Court hears case of teacher fired for refusing to use trans students’ pronouns
The Supreme Court of Virginia heard arguments Friday in the case of a teacher from West Point who refused to address a trans student by male pronouns.
Embezzlement conviction for nonprofit founder Daniel Doyle stands after court tosses motion
PROVIDENCE – A federal judge this week shot down, once again, Institute for International Sport founder Daniel E. Doyle Jr.’s effort to overturn his conviction for skimming $1 million from his once-celebrated nonprofit organization. U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy on Thursday dismissed Doyle’s latest challenge to his conviction for embezzling money from the nonprofit Institute to pay for personal expenses, including his daughters' college education, cosmetic surgery, and a wedding rehearsal dinner. ...
