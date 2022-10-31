Viral Video Shows Woman Telling Obama He's 'Finer Than A Mug' During Rally

Photo : Getty Images

A woman shouted out that Barack Obama was "fine" as the former president spoke about growing older during a Democratic rally in Detroit on Saturday (October 29), per the HuffPost.

“I have to admit that sometimes going out on the campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to,” Obama, 61, said to a crowd gathered at Renaissance High School. “Not just because I’m older and grayer…”

A woman behind the 44th president responded to his comments, screaming that he was "finer than a mug."

As the audience laughed at the woman's outburst, Obama asked if she could repeat herself.

“She said I was still fine,” Obama said, smiling. “I’m not gonna tell Michelle you said that, although Michelle does agree. She knows,” he said, referring to his wife.

A video of the woman complimenting Obama has garnered over five million views on Twitter.

Obama hit the campaign trail in Michigan to show his support for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon. At the rally, Obama hit on hot-button issues such as abortion and inflation, while pushing attendees to exercise their right to vote during the midterms.

His stop in Michigan came after he joined Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a rally hosted by the Georgia Democratic Party in Atlanta on Friday (October 28).

