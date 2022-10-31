ECSU to mark opening of labs at Williams Hall

Elizabeth City State University’s School of Education and Business will celebrate the opening of its Entrepreneurship Fab Lab and Social Media Marketing Lab on Tuesday.

The new labs are part of the Department of Business, Accounting and Sport Management. The labs were funded through a grant from the PNC Foundation that was awarded in February.

According to ECSU, the labs’ “state-of-the-art technology and computer stations ... will fuel students’ ability to innovate, design, create and build or support business development.”

A portion of the grant established the Entrepreneur Lab, which offers resources and development opportunities for students interested in launching and marketing a business. The lab features a Glowforge, Cricuit, embroidery machine, sewing machine, heat press and other tools.

The Social Media Marketing Lab features iMacs, laptops and desktop computers, a wide-format printer, shadowboxes, a green screen and camera setup to allow students to create marketing materials for their businesses.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the labs’ opening will be held in Room 115 and 118 at ECSU’s Williams Hall at 1 p.m.