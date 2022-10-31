ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew O'Connor Will Fill Certain Role in Penguins Lineup

By Nick Horwat
The injuries continue for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Drew O'Connor was given the call to the NHL roster.

PITTSBURGH - Drew O’Connor isn’t new to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, but he’s still young and looking to find his spot in the league.

With a few injuries for Penguins forwards, O’Connor is being given another crack at the NHL lineup.

While O’Connor is excited to be back at the NHL level, he says that his game has improved since the closing of training camp.

“I think I wasn’t my best early on,” O’Connor said. “I’ve gotten back to what I do best the last few games and I’m playing well, so I’m feeling good.”

Thanks to O’Connor’s tenure with there was an argument to be made that he should be given the nod to the NHL roster out of camp over some of his peers.

The Penguins decided to have him start in the AHL and that may have been for the better.

When asked about O’Connor’s play with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, head coach Mike Sullivan said he was the easy choice to call up.

“In the last three games he’s been one of their best players, if not their best,” Sullivan said. “He’s played really well. We needed another center. Specifically, we need a center that can kill penalties.”

The Penguins have taken a ton of penalties lately and their penalty kill has struggled to be a shutdown group.

Sullivan hopes that O’Connor can not only fill a hole left open by Carter, but also push the PK in the right direction.

O’Connor feels more prepared and ready for whatever opportunity may be thrown at him.

“I think for me it was just dialing in a little more and working a bit harder,” O’Connor said.

In eight games with the WBS Penguins this year, O’Connor has put up six points; in 32 career NHL games he also has six points.

The spot in the lineup isn’t exactly set in stone with Sam Poulin still on the Penguins roster, but the options are there.

