KEYT

Why key House members skip many votes

As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 — and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
KEYT

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
TheDailyBeast

FBI Identifies Suspect in New Jersey Synagogue Threats

After issuing a warning to synagogues across New Jersey on Thursday, the FBI said Friday that they had identified a suspect who they believe had “radical extremist views” but was acting alone. The agency would not say if they had arrested the person but James E. Dennehy, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark office, said “he no longer poses a threat to the community at this time.” The FBI is continuing to investigate and pursue leads to see if he was in contact with anyone else. Officials have not released the name of the suspect or said if he is facing charges.Read it at The New York Times
KEYT

IRS crime-fighting arm takes on new tasks during Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The crime-fighting arm of the IRS has identified more than $32 billion in funds this past fiscal year for eventual seizure. Jim Lee is chief of IRS Criminal Investigation, which tracks financial crimes and hunts down pricey properties of sanctioned Russian elites. He says $32 billion is three times what was identified in the previous year. And the amount of money seized in stolen cryptocurrency — more than $7 billion — is double what was seized in the previous year. The IRS division has added new responsibilities — like investigating sanctioned Russian oligarchs — to its priorities as Russia wages war on Ukraine.
KEYT

Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting more than four weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case has now turned to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes’ lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy with former President Donald Trump at the center.
KEYT

Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial

KEYT

Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump’s backing sparingly

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leora Levy is the only statewide candidate running in blue Connecticut to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump. But the Republican has been cautious in mentioning his support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, thanked Trump after winning the August primary, promising not to let him down. But since then, she has told reporters that the former president is not on the ballot and that she’s focused on Blumenthal and the current president, Joe Biden. Levy has focused heavily on affordability and crime. In turn, Blumenthal has repeatedly reminded voters that Levy is Trump’s choice in a state where he’s unpopular.
KEYT

Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach

Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week’s midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week...
KEYT

Howard Dean Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Vermont Governor Howard Dean. Marriage: Dr. Judith (Judy) Steinberg (1981-present) Education: Yale University, B.A., 1971; Albert Einstein College of Medicine, M.D., 1978. Religion: Protestant. Other Facts. Dean used this opening line in most of his campaign speeches: “I’m Howard Dean, and...
KEYT

Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate

Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats’ hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
KEYT

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. He remains at large despite a warrant seeking his arrest. The State Department on Thursday said it was offering up to $5 million through its Rewards for Justice program.
The Associated Press

On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
KEYT

Ashley Biden finds her voice: ‘I know my worth’

First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden’s White House — she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her “best friend” — but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
