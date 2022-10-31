Ball State’s Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Susana Riviera-Mills named 1 of 3 presidential finalists for Florida Gulf Coast University

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Florida Weekly
Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status
Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
businessobserverfl.com
Charlotte County airport lands official for C-level role from competing facility
Chad Rosenstein, who has been the head of government affairs and grants at the Lee County Port Authority for the past seven years, has moved north one county, being named chief administrative officer at the Charlotte County Airport. Rosenstein will work under Charlotte County Airport CEO James Parish and have...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
WINKNEWS.com
Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian
Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
Florida Weekly
Fort Myers Hurricane Ian concert planned for Nov. 20
In response to Hurricane Ian, Peacevision is organizing the PeaceVision Recovery concert to be held at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre in Fort Myers from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 20. The concert will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Kimmie’s Recovery Zone. The concert...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Golf.com
This lovable golf-course pup plays a priceless role at South Florida club
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this superintendent’s dog (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
Florida Not On Top in Best Places to Retire List... But Close
Four Florida cities made the top ten in the U.S. News list
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
Building Design & Construction
Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian
Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
Florida Weekly
The CONE of UNCERTAINTY
IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County commissioners vote to create Ian recovery task force
Recovery will take years, a grim yet realistic admission at the Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting earlier on Tuesday. Facing a long rebuild after Hurricane Ian, county officials have approved a new task force that should help Southwest Florida down the road. The county is projecting recovery efforts as...
FEMA hosts town hall answering pressing questions about 50% rule
FEMA representatives talked about the “50% rule” on building recovery to flood insurance and small business administration loans.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples to begin Phase 1 of Beach Outfall Stormwater Improvements project
City of Naples and DBE Utilities Services will begin Phase I of the Beach Outfall Stormwater Improvements project Saturday. The directional drilling phase includes the installation of the outfall pipes from the Third Avenue North beach end to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico. This phase of the project will take approximately three months and will be completed in January 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian rebuild causing building supply shortage
People are working around the clock to rebuild the things lost during Hurricane Ian. One of the main things people are waiting for is supplies. Items like drywall and adhesive products are hard to find. Hurricane Ian did not discriminate. It wiped out homes big and small. Now, the people...
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
