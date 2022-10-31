Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Petersburg schools launch attendance campaign to curb chronic absenteeism
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Petersburg City Public School administrators and teachers launched a campaign to fight chronic absenteeism in the classroom. The teachers and administrators focused on neighborhoods of students at risk of being truant by going door to door and speaking directly with them and their parents at their homes.
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Men’s Health Breakfast informs crowd on often-avoided issues
As day broke in Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 1 men from across the county gathered at Southside Virginia Community College for a Men’s Health Breakfast hosted by Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) and Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS). This was the second men’s health event that BHA and CVHS sponsored in 2022 for the residents of Brunswick County. With the memory of Hurricane Ian’s remnants as fresh for some as an overnight power outage, men were encouraged to weather or avoid storms related to their personal health.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
None injured in Thursday school bus collision in Greensville County
Some Greensville County students received a major fright on their way home from school on Thursday afternoon. One of the buses belonging to Greensville County Public Schools — Bus #25 — was involved in a minor accident while transporting a dozen students home from school. The bus reportedly collided with a vehicle which was involved with construction on Highway 301.
Company commits $17.5 million to make Mecklenburg hemp manufacturing center
Forty-five new jobs are coming to Mecklenburg County after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that a company that produces fibers for the textile industry and processes hemp and other agricultural products will be making its home at the former Kinderton Distribution Center building.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia AG Miyares visits Emporia, Southside Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares made rare stops in Sussex and Greensville Counties on Monday, Oct. 24, as part of his Listening Tour. First, he spent from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia with about 50 area law enforcement officers including Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. “Duck” Adams, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, Southampton County Sheriff Josh Wyche, Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts, and Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt among others. Commonwealth’s Attorneys Vincent Robinson and Patricia Watson also were in attendance.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Sadler to run for state senate in 2023
Former NASCAR star and FOX Sports analyst businessman Hermie Sadler announced Wednesday morning on WPTM radio he is running for Virginia's state senate in the Commonwealth's new 17th District in 2023. Emporia and Greensville County are part of the newly created District. The lifelong Emporia resident made news in July...
Warrenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lakewood High School football team will have a game with Warren County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
warrenrecord.com
Whitehead named interim band director at college alma mater
Taylor Whitehead, longtime band director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine, recently became interim band director at Virginia State University, his college alma mater. As the son of two VSU alumni, Whitehead can claim a lifetime connection to the university. As a child, his first experience watching...
thenewsprogress.com
Brunswick grower adapts big dreams to small spaces
LAWRENCEVILLE — With only nine tenths of an acre at his disposal, Pedro Lopez Morel is redefining efficiency in agricultural production. Almost every square inch of the Brunswick County property not occupied by his house and driveway is farmed and it’s tempting to speculate on how much more he could do with just a little more land.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
EPD, GCSO take part in catalytic converter theft takedown
This week, Greensville County’s law enforcement played a role in a story which made news across the country, assisting in nationwide efforts to bring down a massive network of catalytic converter theft. On Nov. 2, both the Emporia Police Department and the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI...
WRAL
McGregor Hall is making a difference in Henderson, NC, through the arts
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. McGregor Hall is a performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.
WRAL
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
WRAL
Homeless shelter in Rocky Mount fighting to stay open
United Community Ministries said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down. United Community Ministries said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Grant application approved
GATESVILLE – County officials have approved the necessary document that is required upon application for a state grant. At a special called meeting here Oct. 24, the Gates County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that allows the county to apply for a 743,400 grant from the Community Enhancement for Economic Growth Program offered through the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
cbs17
NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
The father killed on I-95 was 'one of the good ones'
Brent Szarzynski, 36, of Chesterfield County, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on I-95 in Richmond, Va.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say
A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 1