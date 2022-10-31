Read full article on original website
Related
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Defense One
Not Even State Media Believes Kremlin Claims that a Russia-Only Internet Is Ready to Go
Russian officials say they have finally figured out how to take their country off the internet, but even Kremlin-backed media acknowledges that might not quite be true. “The Russian segment of the Internet has proven its ability to work steadily in the event of its complete disconnection from the World Wide Web,” the Russian news site CNews.ru reported last week, noting tests of the RuNet network conducted in August. But its article also acknowledged that some RuNet sites still rely on “foreign software libraries.”
coinchapter.com
British Pound (GBP) tanks as Bank of England raises interest rate highest in 33 years: Warns of longest recession in history
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday. This is its biggest hike since 1989 as the country braces for the most prolonged recession in its history. The British Pound (GBP) slid further against the United States Dollar upon news of the interest hike.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 24-hour curfew imposed in Kherson as Putin calls for people to leave city
Russian-installed governor of region says curfew necessary ‘in order to defend our city’ from what he referred to as ‘terrorist attacks’
coinchapter.com
Canadian Dollar Falls Further Against USD, Food Prices To Go Up
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to weaken against the USD. The fall is fueled by the continuous key interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the FED raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, to a target range of 3.75%-4%. This is the highest level since January 2008.
coinchapter.com
Inflation Forces Japanese Government to Cut Electricity Bills by 20%
The Japanese government will assist households by cutting electric bills by 20%. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval ratings are low. BOJ officials intervened in the forex market to support Yen’s dramatic fall. Wisconsin(Coinchapter): The Japanese government plans to cut household electricity bills by 20% next year in...
coinchapter.com
LOL! Roadblocky US and Authoritative China Are Bitcoin Whales
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The allusive Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin as a beacon of decentralization, removing Big Brother’s nose from your private affairs. However, the inevitable emergence of whales, i.e., accounts holding large amounts of BTC, rained on the freedom parade. So, how could China and US governments, which hold obscene geopolitical power, miss out on the chance to run the show?
‘A complete mess’: small boats a big issue for successive home secretaries
Priti Patel has bequeathed Suella Braverman a situation that has disintegrated into chaos
Comments / 0