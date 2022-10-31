Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: 24-hour curfew imposed in Kherson as Putin calls for people to leave city
Russian-installed governor of region says curfew necessary ‘in order to defend our city’ from what he referred to as ‘terrorist attacks’
Bullish on a House takeover, GOP’s investigative plans on Hunter Biden and others pick up steam
House Republicans are in active discussions to immediately hit the ground running if they take power on Tuesday and target what has become one of their top priorities: Investigating President Joe Biden’s son. On November 9 — the day after the midterm elections — Rep. James Comer of Kentucky,...
Biden says ‘we’re gonna free Iran’ as protests there go on
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we’re gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces. “Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.
Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industry minister says that a Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the company would notify Moscow of its decision by a Nov. 11 deadline. Nishimura welcomed it as a step toward securing stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. He said shareholders of Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co., or SODECO, a consortium of Japanese companies holding a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1, voted unanimously to keep the stake. The project earlier was led by Exxon Mobil. Many major Western energy companies have withdrawn from projects in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has played down the significance of a major upgrade of U.S. B-52 bomber facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire. China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to six of the long-range bombers in the Northern Territory, arguing the move undermines regional peace and stability. Asked if the upgrade could prove too provocative, Marles told reporters: “Everyone needs to take a deep breath.” Marles says U.S. bombers have been visiting Australia since the 1980s and training in Australia since 2005. Some Australian critics argue the B-52s’ increased presence in Australia would make the country a bigger target in a war between the United States and China.
Clinton accuses Republicans of trying to ‘scare voters’ over crime
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday said the Republican focus on crime ahead of the 2022 midterm elections was clear hypocrisy, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that the party is not “concerned about voter safety, they just want to keep voters scared.”. Clinton, who will headline her...
Why key House members skip many votes
As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 — and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
Ashley Biden finds her voice: ‘I know my worth’
First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden’s White House — she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her “best friend” — but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Clinton to hit the trail in her deep blue home as New York governor race tightens
When Hillary Clinton takes the stage on Thursday in New York City to boost Democrats in her deep blue adopted home, it will be an unfamiliar scene for someone who was the party’s presidential standard bearer just six years ago. Clinton, despite being one of the best-known Democrats in...
Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate
Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats’ hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
IRS crime-fighting arm takes on new tasks during Ukraine war
WASHINGTON (AP) — The crime-fighting arm of the IRS has identified more than $32 billion in funds this past fiscal year for eventual seizure. Jim Lee is chief of IRS Criminal Investigation, which tracks financial crimes and hunts down pricey properties of sanctioned Russian elites. He says $32 billion is three times what was identified in the previous year. And the amount of money seized in stolen cryptocurrency — more than $7 billion — is double what was seized in the previous year. The IRS division has added new responsibilities — like investigating sanctioned Russian oligarchs — to its priorities as Russia wages war on Ukraine.
House panel plans to hold hearing on push to seat Cherokee Nation delegate
The House Rules Committee intends to hold a hearing in mid-November on the push for Congress to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate, a Democratic staffer familiar with the planning process confirmed to CNN. The plans for a hearing come as the Cherokee Nation has renewed its campaign for representation in...
Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach
Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week’s midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week...
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November...
Microsoft extends aid for Ukraine’s wartime tech innovation
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Ukraine is counting on more Western technological support as its war against Russia drags on, with Microsoft pledging to extend its backing for Kyiv through the end of next year. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, said Thursday the company will take its financial commitment to more than $400 million. That will enable the Ukraine government and other organizations to keep using the Microsoft cloud and its public data centers across Europe. Smith said cloud technology offers resilience and security for Ukraine operations, after Russia targeted Ukrainian data centers when it invaded its neighbor more than eight months ago.
First on CNN: January 6 committee interviews more Secret Service witnesses, including head of Pence’s detail
The House January 6 committee’s focus on US Secret Service witnesses is intensifying, as the panel has conducted two additional interviews over the last two days, including one with the onetime head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail, multiple sources told CNN. The committee is also...
Justice Department rests in its historic seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade. Over four weeks, government witnesses — including several FBI agents, US Capitol Police officers, current and former members...
