Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 3 days ago
KEYT

Biden says ‘we’re gonna free Iran’ as protests there go on

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we’re gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces. “Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran’s morality police.
KEYT

Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industry minister says that a Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the company would notify Moscow of its decision by a Nov. 11 deadline. Nishimura welcomed it as a step toward securing stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. He said shareholders of Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co., or SODECO, a consortium of Japanese companies holding a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1, voted unanimously to keep the stake. The project earlier was led by Exxon Mobil. Many major Western energy companies have withdrawn from projects in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.
KEYT

Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has played down the significance of a major upgrade of U.S. B-52 bomber facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire. China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to six of the long-range bombers in the Northern Territory, arguing the move undermines regional peace and stability. Asked if the upgrade could prove too provocative, Marles told reporters: “Everyone needs to take a deep breath.” Marles says U.S. bombers have been visiting Australia since the 1980s and training in Australia since 2005. Some Australian critics argue the B-52s’ increased presence in Australia would make the country a bigger target in a war between the United States and China.
KEYT

Why key House members skip many votes

As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 — and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Ashley Biden finds her voice: ‘I know my worth’

First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden’s White House — she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her “best friend” — but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYT

Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate

Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats’ hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
ARIZONA STATE
KEYT

IRS crime-fighting arm takes on new tasks during Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The crime-fighting arm of the IRS has identified more than $32 billion in funds this past fiscal year for eventual seizure. Jim Lee is chief of IRS Criminal Investigation, which tracks financial crimes and hunts down pricey properties of sanctioned Russian elites. He says $32 billion is three times what was identified in the previous year. And the amount of money seized in stolen cryptocurrency — more than $7 billion — is double what was seized in the previous year. The IRS division has added new responsibilities — like investigating sanctioned Russian oligarchs — to its priorities as Russia wages war on Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

House panel plans to hold hearing on push to seat Cherokee Nation delegate

The House Rules Committee intends to hold a hearing in mid-November on the push for Congress to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate, a Democratic staffer familiar with the planning process confirmed to CNN. The plans for a hearing come as the Cherokee Nation has renewed its campaign for representation in...
KEYT

Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach

Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week’s midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November...
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Microsoft extends aid for Ukraine’s wartime tech innovation

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Ukraine is counting on more Western technological support as its war against Russia drags on, with Microsoft pledging to extend its backing for Kyiv through the end of next year. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, said Thursday the company will take its financial commitment to more than $400 million. That will enable the Ukraine government and other organizations to keep using the Microsoft cloud and its public data centers across Europe. Smith said cloud technology offers resilience and security for Ukraine operations, after Russia targeted Ukrainian data centers when it invaded its neighbor more than eight months ago.

