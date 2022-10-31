Funeral services for Mr. Ernest Dewey Petty Jr., age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Blantons Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, and on Saturday, November 5, at the funeral home. Mr. Petty passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.

