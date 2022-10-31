ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

William Brent Fugate

William Brent Fugate of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Holly Nicole Walker

Holly Nicole Walker of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 32. Funeral Services are scheduled at 1 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Riddle pitches shutout in Motlow Soccer Region title win

The Motlow Bucks won their second consecutive TCCAA/Region 7 Tournament championship with a 4-0 win over Dyersburg State Thursday afternoon at Franklin County High School in Winchester. Motlow (15-3) will host the winner of the Georgia championship, South Georgia State, for the Southeast District title on Nov. 4. The district...
WINCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Ernest Dewey Petty Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Ernest Dewey Petty Jr., age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Blantons Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, and on Saturday, November 5, at the funeral home. Mr. Petty passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Thunder Radio crews and hoodies available for presale discount

Want to proudly wear the swag of Manchester’s only locally owned and operated radio station?. Thunder Radio WMSR, Manchester’s Community Radio Station since 1957 is offering hoodies and crews!. Presale discount runs through Nov. 11. Presale price for Crews will be $40, Hoodies are $42. After the presale,...
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy