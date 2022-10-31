Read full article on original website
Coffee County, Manchester School systems announce closures due to illness
Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools will be closing on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness. The day off on Monday will actually give students a 4-day weekend as both school systems were already scheduled to be out on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to teacher in-service. Extra curricular activities...
William Brent Fugate
William Brent Fugate of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM.
Holly Nicole Walker
Holly Nicole Walker of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 32. Funeral Services are scheduled at 1 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
Riddle pitches shutout in Motlow Soccer Region title win
The Motlow Bucks won their second consecutive TCCAA/Region 7 Tournament championship with a 4-0 win over Dyersburg State Thursday afternoon at Franklin County High School in Winchester. Motlow (15-3) will host the winner of the Georgia championship, South Georgia State, for the Southeast District title on Nov. 4. The district...
THP to conduct night fire training at the Sheriff’s Department Nov. 1 – 4
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting night fire training November 1st through 4th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Raiders host Stewarts Creek Friday in first round
For the first time since 2007, the Coffee County Red Raider football team will be hosting a TSSAA State Football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 4 when Stewarts Creek comes to Manchester. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Ticket pricing and information is set by TSSAA. Unlike the previous 5...
Ernest Dewey Petty Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Ernest Dewey Petty Jr., age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Blantons Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, and on Saturday, November 5, at the funeral home. Mr. Petty passed from this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Thunder Radio crews and hoodies available for presale discount
Want to proudly wear the swag of Manchester’s only locally owned and operated radio station?. Thunder Radio WMSR, Manchester’s Community Radio Station since 1957 is offering hoodies and crews!. Presale discount runs through Nov. 11. Presale price for Crews will be $40, Hoodies are $42. After the presale,...
