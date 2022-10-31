ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 3 days ago
KEYT

How Asian Americans fit into the affirmative action debate

Affirmative action is on trial again, and this time Asian Americans are at the center. The conservative majority US Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in two cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that challenge whether colleges and universities can continue to consider race as a factor in admissions decisions.
KEYT

Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?

Election experts oppose hand-counting ballots because it takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. Numerous studies have shown that people make far more errors counting than do machines. They’re also vastly slower. Depending on jurisdiction and staffing, hand-counting could delay results by days, weeks or even months. Proponents of hand-counting often point to countries like France, which use it more or less successfully, but experts say that’s because they have simpler elections with just one race at a time. In the U.S., ballots are far more complicated.
KEYT

Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting more than four weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case has now turned to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes’ lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy with former President Donald Trump at the center.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Why key House members skip many votes

As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 — and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate

Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats’ hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
ARIZONA STATE
KEYT

Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has taken the witness stand in his seditious conspiracy trial and told jurors he’s a patriotic American. Rhodes is trying to counter allegations his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion at the Capitol to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes began testifying Friday after prosecutors spent weeks laying out their case against him and four others accused of a violent plot to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. Rhodes is expected to argue his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, were in anticipation of orders the Texas resident expected from then-President Donald Trump. Those orders never came.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYT

Howard Dean Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Vermont Governor Howard Dean. Marriage: Dr. Judith (Judy) Steinberg (1981-present) Education: Yale University, B.A., 1971; Albert Einstein College of Medicine, M.D., 1978. Religion: Protestant. Other Facts. Dean used this opening line in most of his campaign speeches: “I’m Howard Dean, and...
VERMONT STATE
KEYT

Oprah Winfrey endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

The woman who helped turn Mehmet Oz into a household name is backing the Republican’s opponent in Pennsylvania’s key Senate race. Television icon Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday night that she prefers Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman over Oz in the midterm election contest. “If I lived in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KEYT

Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach

Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week’s midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
FLORIDA STATE

