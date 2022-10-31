Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions

Read full article on original website
How Asian Americans fit into the affirmative action debate
Affirmative action is on trial again, and this time Asian Americans are at the center. The conservative majority US Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in two cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that challenge whether colleges and universities can continue to consider race as a factor in admissions decisions.
Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?
Election experts oppose hand-counting ballots because it takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. Numerous studies have shown that people make far more errors counting than do machines. They’re also vastly slower. Depending on jurisdiction and staffing, hand-counting could delay results by days, weeks or even months. Proponents of hand-counting often point to countries like France, which use it more or less successfully, but experts say that’s because they have simpler elections with just one race at a time. In the U.S., ballots are far more complicated.
Michigan Supreme Court allows new set of rules restricting party-appointed election challengers
Just days before the midterm election, the Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state. The list of rules was issued by Democratic officials in the state earlier this year, and has been challenged by...
Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting more than four weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case has now turned to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes’ lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy with former President Donald Trump at the center.
Justice Department rests in its historic seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade. Over four weeks, government witnesses — including several FBI agents, US Capitol Police officers, current and former members...
Democrats won the Senate after flipping Georgia last year. The state could be pivotal once again
The fight for control of the US Senate could come down to Georgia — again. For the second time in less than two years, the Peach State, which elected two Democratic senators in the last election cycle, is home to a contest that has gripped both national parties and potentially holds the key to the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda.
Why key House members skip many votes
As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 — and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate
Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats’ hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has taken the witness stand in his seditious conspiracy trial and told jurors he’s a patriotic American. Rhodes is trying to counter allegations his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion at the Capitol to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes began testifying Friday after prosecutors spent weeks laying out their case against him and four others accused of a violent plot to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. Rhodes is expected to argue his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, were in anticipation of orders the Texas resident expected from then-President Donald Trump. Those orders never came.
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Howard Dean Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of former Vermont Governor Howard Dean. Marriage: Dr. Judith (Judy) Steinberg (1981-present) Education: Yale University, B.A., 1971; Albert Einstein College of Medicine, M.D., 1978. Religion: Protestant. Other Facts. Dean used this opening line in most of his campaign speeches: “I’m Howard Dean, and...
Clinton accuses Republicans of trying to ‘scare voters’ over crime
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday said the Republican focus on crime ahead of the 2022 midterm elections was clear hypocrisy, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that the party is not “concerned about voter safety, they just want to keep voters scared.”. Clinton, who will headline her...
Oprah Winfrey endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
The woman who helped turn Mehmet Oz into a household name is backing the Republican’s opponent in Pennsylvania’s key Senate race. Television icon Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday night that she prefers Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman over Oz in the midterm election contest. “If I lived in...
Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach
Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week’s midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week...
Clinton to hit the trail in her deep blue home as New York governor race tightens
When Hillary Clinton takes the stage on Thursday in New York City to boost Democrats in her deep blue adopted home, it will be an unfamiliar scene for someone who was the party’s presidential standard bearer just six years ago. Clinton, despite being one of the best-known Democrats in...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
