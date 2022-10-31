Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade...
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Area heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania
The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
America is facing serious and growing water infrastructure challenges. Pennsylvania is no different | Opinion
As president of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and the former chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, I am invested in the ongoing conversations about how to best address the our aging water infrastructure challenges and needs. Instead of dealing in facts, misinformation campaigns have popped up...
Turkey prices; Powerball numbers; World Series schedule: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. High: 70; Low: 51. Cloudy with showers. Turkey prices: If you can find the turkey you want, your Thanksgiving centerpiece could cost more than usual, thanks to avian flu and inflation. $10M hole: An affordable housing complex in Harrisburg is...
WOLF
November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania, see ways how to be safe
(WOLF). — With the seasonal change, November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania. On November 6th Pennsylvanians turn their clocks back by an hour at 2am. This mean there is less daylight and more appearances of deer on the road as well as wet leaves that become hazardous to drivers.
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
Flu activity in Pennsylvania already higher than the last 5 years
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The flu season is officially here, and the virus is spreading fast. The Walgreen Flu Index shows that southern states are having the most difficult time right now. The state with the highest flu activity as of late October was Louisiana, followed by Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.
PennDOT recaps 2022 construction season
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4, held an event for the media on Tuesday to recap the 2022 construction season. The mild weather is good news for crews fixing roads and bridges, especially the larger construction projects. PennDOT officials summarized this year’s projects while looking ahead to others. Hundreds […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
WGAL
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
DCNR set to flood eastern Pa. stream for whitewater boaters
Millions of gallons of water will rush down Tohickon Creek on Nov. 5-6 when the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) releases water from Lake Nockamixon. The rush of water from the dam in Nockamixon State Park will create whitewater boating conditions downstream through Ralph Stover State Park...
Pennsylvanians love to get fast food at these chains above any others: study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Comments / 6