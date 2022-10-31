ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
PennDOT recaps 2022 construction season

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4, held an event for the media on Tuesday to recap the 2022 construction season. The mild weather is good news for crews fixing roads and bridges, especially the larger construction projects. PennDOT officials summarized this year’s projects while looking ahead to others. Hundreds […]
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
