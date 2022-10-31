ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began

Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Plunges Down, What Does It Mean?

Data shows the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index has plunged down recently, here’s what has happened in the past during instances of such a trend. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Has Sharply Gone Down Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC volatility has usually increased...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is SHIB aiming for $1000 in 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most well-known memecoins, is currently the second-most popular memecoin. A “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB is currently one of the top 15 most popular cryptocurrencies.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Explodes 105% In Last 7 Days – What Can Stop This Animal?

The animal instinct of Dogecoin is very apparent these days, as the canine-themed crypto sustains its aggressive run that catapulted it to the highest it has been since May. Earlier today, the crypto registered a whopping 105% weekly gain though it shed 3.6% during the last hour at the time of this writing, trimming its gains in the last seven days to 99%.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
coinchapter.com

FOMC Meeting To Deliver Another 75 Bps Interest Rate Hike – Will Bitcoin Stumble?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to agree upon another 75 bps interest rate hike during the meeting on Nov 2. The US lawmakers kept their anti-inflation policies in high gear year-to-date, delivering three consecutive interest rate hikes, three-quarters of a basis point each.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
cryptogazette.com

Huge Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche, Around The Corner

There are all kinds of optimistic predicitons about some of the digital assets. Check out the latest ones below. It’s been just revealed that there is a widely followed crypto analyst who is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX).
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
trading-education.com

Top Trending Crypto Coins Now

MATIC - The crypto with impressive projects and collaborations. NEO - The network that’s stronger than ever with new developments and adoptions. ETH - A robust crypto network with a current worldwide ranking of #2. ENS - The Ethereum-backed crypto service that facilitates alphanumeric-code wallet conversion. AAVE - A...

