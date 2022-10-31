Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts 825% Rally for Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor on Back of Rapid Adoption
A popular crypto analyst is predicting an exponential rally for one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the rapid adoption of smart contract platform Solana could be the fuel that sends SOL back to its all-time high of $259.65.
Dogecoin Sprints Higher, Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag — But Metric Signals Party Could Be Over Soon For Meme Coin
Bitcoin was largely flat, while Dogecoin and Ethereum registered gains on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained mostly unchanged at $1 trillion at 9:01 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.06% 1.8% $20,493.44. Ethereum ETH/USD 1.15% 7.8% $1,588.40. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Alert for Shiba Inu, Predicts Rallies for Dogecoin and Two Additional Altcoins
A crypto strategist known for his timely altcoin calls says traders looking to suddenly flip bullish on meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) at current levels should exercise caution. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,700 Twitter followers that Shiba Inu might be losing some steam after failing to break key resistance levels.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Plunges Down, What Does It Mean?
Data shows the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index has plunged down recently, here’s what has happened in the past during instances of such a trend. Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index Has Sharply Gone Down Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC volatility has usually increased...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is SHIB aiming for $1000 in 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most well-known memecoins, is currently the second-most popular memecoin. A “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB is currently one of the top 15 most popular cryptocurrencies.
dailyhodl.com
‘Shock and Awe’ Coming to Bitcoin and Crypto Markets As Macro Conditions Worsen: Analyst Nicholas Merten
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says the crypto bear market is not over and macroeconomic forces will likely drive prices lower. In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that he expects the US Federal Reserve will not let up on its hawkish stance in the short term, driving risk assets like crypto even lower.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Explodes 105% In Last 7 Days – What Can Stop This Animal?
The animal instinct of Dogecoin is very apparent these days, as the canine-themed crypto sustains its aggressive run that catapulted it to the highest it has been since May. Earlier today, the crypto registered a whopping 105% weekly gain though it shed 3.6% during the last hour at the time of this writing, trimming its gains in the last seven days to 99%.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
coinchapter.com
FOMC Meeting To Deliver Another 75 Bps Interest Rate Hike – Will Bitcoin Stumble?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to agree upon another 75 bps interest rate hike during the meeting on Nov 2. The US lawmakers kept their anti-inflation policies in high gear year-to-date, delivering three consecutive interest rate hikes, three-quarters of a basis point each.
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
cryptogazette.com
Huge Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche, Around The Corner
There are all kinds of optimistic predicitons about some of the digital assets. Check out the latest ones below. It’s been just revealed that there is a widely followed crypto analyst who is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX).
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
trading-education.com
Top Trending Crypto Coins Now
MATIC - The crypto with impressive projects and collaborations. NEO - The network that’s stronger than ever with new developments and adoptions. ETH - A robust crypto network with a current worldwide ranking of #2. ENS - The Ethereum-backed crypto service that facilitates alphanumeric-code wallet conversion. AAVE - A...
