Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Federal prosecutor to serve as District Election Officer for seven California counties during November 8 general election period
United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced that Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 general election. As District Election Officer, AUSA Rybarczyk will oversee...
oc-breeze.com
Newbury Park forfeits first-round CIF-SS Boys Water Polo playoff win; Carpinteria advances
Newbury Park High School had an ineligible player participate during their Division 2 varsity boys’ water polo team contest yesterday versus Carpinteria High School. Due to that fact Newbury Park will be forfeiting that contest and is immediately removed from the playoffs. CIF Southern Section Constitution and Bylaws Rule...
oc-breeze.com
Treasurer Fiona Ma announces prepaid debit cards for CalABLE account holders
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that the U.S. Bank Solutions Premier Visa Card is now available to people with disabilities who hold CalABLE accounts. CalABLE, which stands for California Achieving a Better Life Experience, is a tax-advantaged savings program for people with disabilities run by the State of California. The Solutions Card is a prepaid debit card that allows CalABLE account holders access to their funds anywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.
Comments / 0