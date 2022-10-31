ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Federal prosecutor to serve as District Election Officer for seven California counties during November 8 general election period

United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced that Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 general election. As District Election Officer, AUSA Rybarczyk will oversee...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Treasurer Fiona Ma announces prepaid debit cards for CalABLE account holders

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that the U.S. Bank Solutions Premier Visa Card is now available to people with disabilities who hold CalABLE accounts. CalABLE, which stands for California Achieving a Better Life Experience, is a tax-advantaged savings program for people with disabilities run by the State of California. The Solutions Card is a prepaid debit card that allows CalABLE account holders access to their funds anywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy