California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that the U.S. Bank Solutions Premier Visa Card is now available to people with disabilities who hold CalABLE accounts. CalABLE, which stands for California Achieving a Better Life Experience, is a tax-advantaged savings program for people with disabilities run by the State of California. The Solutions Card is a prepaid debit card that allows CalABLE account holders access to their funds anywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO