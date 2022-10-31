Read full article on original website
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, DHS says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was in the U.S. illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said, CNN reports. Driving the news: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS said, per CNN.
Capitol Police: No one monitoring camera feed of Pelosi home during attack
Capitol Police were not monitoring the camera feed of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home when her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked, the department said in a statement Wednesday. Driving the news: The Democratic leader was with her security detail in Washington, D.C., and as such, the cameras at...
FBI Identifies Suspect in New Jersey Synagogue Threats
After issuing a warning to synagogues across New Jersey on Thursday, the FBI said Friday that they had identified a suspect who they believe had “radical extremist views” but was acting alone. The agency would not say if they had arrested the person but James E. Dennehy, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark office, said “he no longer poses a threat to the community at this time.” The FBI is continuing to investigate and pursue leads to see if he was in contact with anyone else. Officials have not released the name of the suspect or said if he is facing charges.Read it at The New York Times
Paul Pelosi released from hospital, House Speaker says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul has been released from a San Francisco hospital after he was attacked at his home last week, she announced Thursday. Driving the news: Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after the attack, per the House Speaker's office.
Ohio man accused of having bomb-making materials and wanting to kill police
The FBI arrested a suspected member of far-right extremist group the Boogaloo Bois Tuesday after he allegedly posted about killing police, government officials and expressing a desire to "blow up the IRS" and Facebook's headquarters. Driving the news: Aron McKillips, 29, is accused of stockpiling bomb-making materials, an "AR-15 type...
Capitol Police chief calls for more security around lawmakers
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Tuesday called for more resources to boost security around members of Congress, and congressional leadership in particular, after a review of the recent violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) husband. Why it matters: The attack on Friday, which left 82-year-old Paul...
Trump files another lawsuit against New York's attorney general
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida Wednesday, alleging that she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him. Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County where the former president resides, is seeking...
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty of foreign agent charges
Billionaire Tom Barrack, a prominent ally of former president Donald Trump, was found not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.
Trump friend found not guilty of lying to FBI, illegal foreign lobbying
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Trump, has been found not guilty of illegal foreign lobbying charges, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Barrack, a California billionaire, helped chair Trump's 2017 inaugural committee. Details: Barrack was accused of using his access to Trump to advocate for the...
Bolsonaro breaks silence after election loss
Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday finally broke his silence after losing Sunday's presidential runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Driving the news: During a brief press conference in Brasilia, Bolsonaro thanked Brazilians who voted for him, and while he did not explicitly concede...
Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K
Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
Scoop: House GOP to release 1,000-page road map for Biden FBI probe
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee will release a 1,000-page document on Friday detailing allegations of politicization of the FBI and Justice Department under the Biden administration, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The report, obtained exclusively by Axios, will serve as the basis for one of House Republicans' top...
Trump lawyers saw Thomas as "key" to disrupting 2020 election count
Emails that emerged Wednesday underscore the extent to which former President Trump's top legal advisers zeroed in on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "being key" in their bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Driving the news: "We want to frame things so that Thomas could be...
Judge approves New York AG's bid for monitor to oversee Trump Org
A judge on Thursday sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James in her bid for an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's preparation of financial statements amid pending review of a civil lawsuit. Driving the news: "This court will appoint an independent monitor, to be paid by defendants,...
