Patoka 2000 (beautification committee of the Jasper Chamber) is getting ready to prepare the urns on the Patoka River Bridge for the Holiday and Winter seasons. In order to defray the costs of this beautification project, Patoka 2000 seeks donations from individuals, families or businesses throughout the community. You may make a donation in any amount and specify that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause. By doing this, you are able to remember that person while admiring the beautiful bridge area every time that you drive across the bridge. Family members and friends are encouraged to chip in together for this great beautification project.

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO