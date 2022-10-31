The oldest African-American citizens in Frederick County, MD share the memories, wit, and wisdom that have shaped their lives. This locally produced documentary celebrates the rich history held in the life stories of the oldest African-American citizens in Frederick County, Maryland. The poignant telling of their experiences from childhood, through segregation, to today is a window to the personal challenges they met because of racial prejudice, the community bonds forged in the face of adversity, and the strength and resilience that have shaped their lives, and our community.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO