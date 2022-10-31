Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
mocoshow.com
Abbott Elementary Star, Lisa Ann Walter, is a MoCo Native and MCPS Graduate
Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, perhaps best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap and her current role as Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. She’s also a native of Montgomery County. Walter was...
downtownfrederick.org
The Tail of the Lion @ Maryland Ensemble Theater
The oldest African-American citizens in Frederick County, MD share the memories, wit, and wisdom that have shaped their lives. This locally produced documentary celebrates the rich history held in the life stories of the oldest African-American citizens in Frederick County, Maryland. The poignant telling of their experiences from childhood, through segregation, to today is a window to the personal challenges they met because of racial prejudice, the community bonds forged in the face of adversity, and the strength and resilience that have shaped their lives, and our community.
wnav.com
Portrait of Annapolis Native Rapper Repaired After Vandalism
The 9-foot tall mural of Seay, along Forest Drive, known by his rap moniker Trae Da Kid, was erected in 2019. It was to remember Da Kid who was killed by gun violence in Annapolis. Last week it was vandalized. The Capital says that the portrait's artist Jeff Huntington, of...
WTOP
What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)
What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered. After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!. That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown. “The...
wfmd.com
The Choral Arts Society Of Frederick To Perform At D-Day Ceremonies In Normandy, France
FREDERICK, Md. — The Choral Arts Society of Frederick (CASF), under the direction of Lynn Staininger, was selected by Historic Programs to represent the United States in D-Day commemorative ceremonies held in Normandy, France from June 3-7, 2023. Historic Programs is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring veterans and educating younger generations. CASF’s reputation within the community and professionalism within the field of music led to their selection for this honor.
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
mocoshow.com
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery Announces Move; Will Close Rio Location Later This Month
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery, located at 220 Boardwalk Place at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg for over a decade, has announced that it will be closing on November 20th. A new storefront has been announced, but the exact location of where it will be is not yet available. The full message from Lilly Magilly’s can be seen below:
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park native continues to steal the show on 'The Voice'
The 17-year-old Severna Park girl who is a contestant on "The Voice" continues to steal the show. Parijita Bastola won the knockout round on Monday night and spoke to 11 News about the latest win. "It was insane watching myself on TV -- just never gets any less cooler. I...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Muskets and Merlot in Washington County, Maryland
Arrive in Hagerstown and check in to a group-friendly hotel. There is a wide variety to fit every budget and need. Refresh for dinner at one of more than a dozen area restaurants. From fine dining to neighborhood pubs and grills to homestyle country to international, Hagerstown has it all.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
royalexaminer.com
Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
lionstale.org
Why is Halloween taboo in many Jewish communities?
On Oct. 31st, kids of all ages will dress up in costumes and look forward to a school day full of candy, costume contests and spooky surprises. While the orange and black lights, jack o’ lantern decorations and pumpkin carvings will be decorating schools and houses around Montgomery County, the hallways of CESJDS will remain.
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
fox5dc.com
Frederick teacher walks class to café after alleging stabbings
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An elementary school teacher was taken into custody Thursday after she allegedly walked her class to a café and then reported multiple stabbings at her school. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the stabbing at Green Valley Elementary in Monrovia...
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it
Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Over 100,000 quarts of apple butter made in Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department festival’s history
SHEPHERDSTOWN — For the past 33 years, members of the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department have been gathering every October to whip up a little apple butter to sell to the community at its Apple Butter Festival. According to SVFD treasurer Denny Barron, this year’s sale put the group over...
