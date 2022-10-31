Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Is Red-Hot In New Bixie Haircut
Megan Thee Stallion is proving that hot girl summer is not just a seasonal thing, but a year-round event. The Grammy award-winning rapper showed off a bold new do on Instagram, debuting a red-hot bixie cut. Shorter than a bob, but longer than a traditional pixie cut, the shortly cropped haircut is the perfect style for fall as it delivers both edge and elegance. The celebrity’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono graciously gave us a close up of Megan’s new hair, highlighting its fiery crimson hue with orange undertones. Wearing it in a sleek, slicked back fashion, Megan’s matching red makeup took center stage. Ono naturally captioned the photo,” Hot girl Meg.”
Hypebae
BTS Member RM Is 'Rolling Stone's Newest Cover Star
BTS band-member RM is the newest cover star for Rolling Stone, alongside Pharrell Williams. The K-pop artist spoke to Williams about his career journey so far, opening up about his anxieties, the pressure surrounding being a star and his upcoming solo album. Speaking about representing the Asian community, RM said that “As a team, we’ve been to the U.N., and we also met President Biden. We never thought these things [would happen], but I think naturally we became one of the representatives from the Asian community. I’m always thinking to myself, ‘Am I that good? Do I deserve all the responsibilities?’ And I’m really doubting myself”
Hypebae
TikTok’s "Model Cheekbones" Is the Contouring Hack We Didn’t Know Needed
When you think you’ve mastered the sculpting contouring makeup hack, TikTok blows glitter in your face letting you know you’re still doing it wrong because you’re not hip to the latest and greatest trend of the times, which is “model cheekbones.”. TikToker Sarah Super Spa was...
Hypebae
Simone Ashley Says She'd Love to Create a Beauty Line for Darker-Skinned Women
Simone Ashley opened up about her journey into the industry in a new interview with British Vogue, talking about her experiences as a darker-skinned woman. “I didn’t have the traditional entry into this industry that a lot of my white peers had, that of being a thespian, and I’ve always found that a bit isolating. But, I don’t want the colour of my skin to ever stop me,” she told the publication. Ashley went on to explain that while she’s sure that her darker skin was “restrictive,” she admits that ultimately, she “never surrendered to it.”
Hypebae
Jacquemus Teases Tekla Collaboration
Simon Porte Jacquemus of the much-loved brand Jacquemus, took to Instagram tonight to share a number of subtle (and some not-so-subtle) teasers about his forthcoming collaborations, events and drops. One of which, included a potential collaboration with household linens brand, Tekla. The designer posted a carousel on Instagram which began...
Hypebae
How To Manifest Your Dreams on 11/11
11/11 is on the horizon and while it is Paris Hilton‘s favorite day, it is also the best day of the year to manifest your dreams into reality. Those familiar with the spiritual side of TikTok will have the day marked on their calendars as angel numbers, or repeating digits, are essentially little messages from the universe, ushering in good luck. Think of it as a spiritual baddie’s holiday. Catching 5:55 pm on your watch or driving by a house that reads “222” can be uplifting, but an entire day that’s an angel number — that’s even better.
Hypebae
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Will Follow Kate and Anthony's Honeymoon Phase
Simone Ashley recently opened up about filming season three of Bridgerton, and it appears that we’re about to get a lot more of Kate Sharma and Anthony’s relationship. In a new interview with British Vogue, the actor spoke about the tone of the forthcoming season, explaining that it’ll closely follow Sharma and Bridgerton through their honeymoon phase, a far cry from the intense, passionate hatred we witnessed during season two. ”We’re filming a dance this week and tonally, it’s so different – sweet, endearing and light, compared to the heaviness of their story last season,” she tells the publication.
Comments / 0