11/11 is on the horizon and while it is Paris Hilton‘s favorite day, it is also the best day of the year to manifest your dreams into reality. Those familiar with the spiritual side of TikTok will have the day marked on their calendars as angel numbers, or repeating digits, are essentially little messages from the universe, ushering in good luck. Think of it as a spiritual baddie’s holiday. Catching 5:55 pm on your watch or driving by a house that reads “222” can be uplifting, but an entire day that’s an angel number — that’s even better.

4 HOURS AGO