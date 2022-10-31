ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Former Transportation Secretary and Ravenswood graduate Fred VanKirk remembered

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Many things can be said of Fred VanKirk, who passed away in October at the age of 87. He followed his dream and reached the highest pinnacle, serving as the Secretary of Transportation for the State of West Virginia under four governors. Many state positions change hands with each election, but knowing the skill and knowledge of VanKirk, all four governors chose to let him lead the transportation division.
Albertsons $4B payout to shareholders amid merger paused

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge in Washington state has temporarily blocked Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to investors as part of the grocery retailer’s proposed merger with rival Kroger. On Thursday, King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion by state Attorney General Bob...
