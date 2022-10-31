Read full article on original website
WVNews
Former Transportation Secretary and Ravenswood graduate Fred VanKirk remembered
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Many things can be said of Fred VanKirk, who passed away in October at the age of 87. He followed his dream and reached the highest pinnacle, serving as the Secretary of Transportation for the State of West Virginia under four governors. Many state positions change hands with each election, but knowing the skill and knowledge of VanKirk, all four governors chose to let him lead the transportation division.
