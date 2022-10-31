Read full article on original website
The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
The heat is on these NFL head coaches when it comes to their job security moving forward. We could be seeing the next NFL head coach out of a job here very soon. While six Power Five jobs are open in the college ranks (Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Wisconsin), only the Carolina Panthers are definitely looking for a new head coach this offseason. Panthers interim Steve Wilks has been put in an impossible situation (again). However, he still faces far less pressure when compared to some of his coaching contemporaries.
Kentucky football has dropped its hype video for its upcoming road battle in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers: The Wildcats are in desperate need of a win after suffering a 44-6 thrashing at the hands of the now-No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Mizzou, meanwhile, is looking for its third ...
The Kansas City Chiefs return from a bye to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. As Kansas City prepares for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football, DraftKings has an amazing promo for Chiefs fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if the Chiefs beat the Titans! Here’s how it works:
David Jenkins Jr. made a checklist for what he wanted on his final stop on a six-state basketball journey: face top competition, find a new challenge, play for a coach with an impeccable resume and experience something completely different. Purdue filled all of those desires and the Boilermakers are ready to start this season with a well-traveled 6-foot-1 guard. “It was a hard decision because it’s out of my comfort zone,” said Jenkins, who calls Las Vegas home. “I could have gone somewhere close, but I think you’re more successful when you step out of your comfort zone. And it’s an easier transition when you have guys who are humble with low egos and coaches who care.” Getting acclimated to new teammates, new coaches and a new environment has become old hat for this 24-year-old.
