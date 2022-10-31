ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

13-year-old facing murder charge in killing of Jatzivy Sarabia of Richland

BENTON CO., Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed a Hanford High graduate. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the Benton County Prosecutors Office, were able to track down the boy in Kennewick Thursday. According to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s...
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Banner Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Yakima Police say they've arrested a man who they say robbed the Banner Bank branch at 502 West Yakima Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The man walked into the bank at about 4:50 pm Wednesday and gave a note to the teller saying he wanted cash. The man grabbed some cash and left the bank without showing a weapon. He didn't get far before he was arrested in the 400 block of West Yakima Avenue shortly after the robbery. No injuries were reported.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Body recovered from Wapato car fire launches homicide investigation

WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities in Yakima County have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle fire where a body was recovered once flames were extinguished. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and regional fire departments were dispatched to the 2500-block of Riggs Rd for reports of a burning car on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Firefighters sprung...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tribal police investigating shooting in Toppenish on the Yakama Reservation

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Toppenish on the Yakama Reservation. A man was reportedly shot at about 7:20 a.m. in the 800 block of West First Avenue, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Toppenish police initially responded, but the case was handed off to Yakama...
TOPPENISH, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Body Found in Another Burned Out Car Northwest of Wapato

This is the third time a body has been found in a burned out car in our region this year. Body found inside a burned car near Wapato. Late Tuesday evening, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an orchard located in the 2500 block of Riggs Road in the county, a location about 10 miles northwest of Wapato, and well away from Highway 97 and Interstate 82.
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man accused of killing White Swan woman in her home in 2019 has trial date set in March

The latest trial date for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Yakama woman in her White Swan home in the summer of 2019 has been set for early March. Gail Renee Teo died Aug. 7, 2019, after she was stabbed several times in her neck and shot. Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening, wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Security video from their home showed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Davis, confront Teo inside and attack her with what appeared to be pruning shears, documents said.
WHITE SWAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burned body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire. After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car. The burned body has been...
WAPATO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Truck stolen from La Grande has been found

LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
LA GRANDE, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness

YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy