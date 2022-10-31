Read full article on original website
13-year-old facing murder charge in killing of Jatzivy Sarabia of Richland
BENTON CO., Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed a Hanford High graduate. Investigators with the sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the Benton County Prosecutors Office, were able to track down the boy in Kennewick Thursday. According to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s...
Yakima Inn murder investigation is ongoing; one arrested, charged at this time
YAKIMA – Yakima authorities have arrested a man they believe is involved in the fatal shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn. Jose Sanchez-Perez, 26, was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of murder and kidnapping on October 29. According to court documents, officers with the Yakima Police Department were called to the Yakima Inn, located at...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
ifiberone.com
Repeat offender linked to eight robberies sentenced to eight years in prison
ELLENSBURG - This week, Ellensburg’s police department announced the sentencing of 32-year-old Robert Powers, a serial robber who’s been linked to 21 crimes. Powers was sentenced on Oct. 18 to 100 months in prison after further investigation linked him to eight robberies, 11 malicious mischiefs and two thefts.
Yakima Banner Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Yakima Police say they've arrested a man who they say robbed the Banner Bank branch at 502 West Yakima Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The man walked into the bank at about 4:50 pm Wednesday and gave a note to the teller saying he wanted cash. The man grabbed some cash and left the bank without showing a weapon. He didn't get far before he was arrested in the 400 block of West Yakima Avenue shortly after the robbery. No injuries were reported.
Body recovered from Wapato car fire launches homicide investigation
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities in Yakima County have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle fire where a body was recovered once flames were extinguished. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and regional fire departments were dispatched to the 2500-block of Riggs Rd for reports of a burning car on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Firefighters sprung...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tribal police investigating shooting in Toppenish on the Yakama Reservation
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Toppenish on the Yakama Reservation. A man was reportedly shot at about 7:20 a.m. in the 800 block of West First Avenue, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Toppenish police initially responded, but the case was handed off to Yakama...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Body Found in Another Burned Out Car Northwest of Wapato
This is the third time a body has been found in a burned out car in our region this year. Body found inside a burned car near Wapato. Late Tuesday evening, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an orchard located in the 2500 block of Riggs Road in the county, a location about 10 miles northwest of Wapato, and well away from Highway 97 and Interstate 82.
nbcrightnow.com
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man accused of killing White Swan woman in her home in 2019 has trial date set in March
The latest trial date for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Yakama woman in her White Swan home in the summer of 2019 has been set for early March. Gail Renee Teo died Aug. 7, 2019, after she was stabbed several times in her neck and shot. Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening, wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Security video from their home showed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Davis, confront Teo inside and attack her with what appeared to be pruning shears, documents said.
KIMA TV
Burned body found in Wapato orchard, deputies investigating as a homicide
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A burned body was found inside a vehicle in a Wapato orchard Tuesday evening, deputies say. They say they were dispatched to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd. for a report of a vehicle fire on Tuesday, Nov. 1. After the fire was put out, they say...
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire. After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car. The burned body has been...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man with Several Outstanding Warrants Arrested in Grant County After Being Tracked Down by K9 Edo
GRANT COUNTY, WA - A 21-year-old Quincy, WA man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to evade capture for several outstanding warrants and crimes. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Caiden Stephens was tracked down by K9 Edo and found hiding in a pumphouse behind a home. A press...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Truck stolen from La Grande has been found
LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
