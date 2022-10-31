ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Does Myles Turner Think The Lakers Should Give Up Both Draft Picks For Myles Turner?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5pgO_0itNmIxb00

The Indiana Pacers' intriguing 3-and-D center weighs in.

Everyone has an opinion on whether or not your Los Angeles Lakers should trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield -- even Myles Turner.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The proposed deal would theoretically send the $47.1 million expiring contract of Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook and some amount of future first-round draft capital, either one or both of the team's 2027 and 2029 future picks, to the Pacers in exchange for Turner and Hield.

Appearing on Adrian Wojnarowski's ESPN podcast The Woj Pod , Turner offered up a fairly measured, diplomatic response, acknowledging that he understood L.A.'s reticence to surrender both its future draft picks for the opportunity to snag him:

"Someone like myself, I'm heading into the last year of my deal, and you want to make sure you're getting [a good] return for your assets . If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you're in. I know what I can provide for a team -- my leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability, and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, I get paid to shoot, not to make these calls, so I couldn't answer that.

As recently as the start of the NBA preseason , the Lakers were considering the possibility of adding Turner to their roster. It appears that team president Rob Pelinka is hoping to hold off on making a deal until around Thanksgiving, a wait that seemed to be in jeopardy until L.A. finally snagged its first win of the year last night against Nikola Jokic and the 4-3 Denver Nuggets.

Injuries have limited the oft-hurt Turner to just two games for Indiana thus far, but he has produced when available. The 6'11" big man out of Texas posted averages of 16 points on .381/.375/1.000 shooting splits, eight rebounds, two assists, and 4.5 blocks a night. The blocks and the shooting (he's making that 37.5% mark comes on four triple attempts a night, and the perfect free-throw shooting is being nailed on 6.5 attempts) are the most intriguing elements of his game for L.A., a team in desperate need of both.

Through seven games, Hield is averaging 17.1 points on a high-volume .457/.446/.833 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the 3-4 Pacers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
The Spun

Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans looking like clear winner of Anthony Davis deal

Los Angeles hosts New Orleans tonight and the game could show just how big the gap is between the two franchises while putting a stamp on who won the Anthony Davis trade. When Davis got his wish and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was supposed to bring excitement to an organization with a generational talent. The trade certainly did that... for the New Orleans Pelicans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy