Orlando 130, Golden State 129

GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 4-5 0-1 8, Wiggins 6-12 1-3 15, Looney 8-11 1-1 17, Curry 13-22 5-5 39, Thompson 10-24 0-0 27, J.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Wiseman 1-3 0-0 2, Moody 0-1 1-2 1, Poole 4-12 2-3 11. Totals 50-97 10-15 129. ORLANDO (130) Banchero...
ORLANDO, FL
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft

1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins...
Watson, Meza Harmony Heisman School winners

Ben Watson and Estefonia Andrade Meza have been selected as Harmony Magnet Academy's Heisman School winners. The Heisman Trophy Trust has announced this year's School winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship. There were more than 5,700 students across the country who were named as School winners. The School winners...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 4-10

1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Gurriel in the 8th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR_Peña (1), off Syndergaard; Schwarber (2), off Verlander. RBIs_Peña 2 (3), Alvarez (3), Schwarber (3), Segura (2). SB_Bregman (1). CS_Peña (1). Runners left in scoring...
HOUSTON, TX

