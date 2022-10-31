BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins are off to an incredible start to the season, but a controversial signing has the franchise doing some serious PR work on Friday. Boston has given a three-year entry-level contract to former Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller, whose draft rights were renounced by Arizona following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying and abusing a Black, developmentally disabled classmate.Miller was 14 years old when the bullying occurred, though the details are extremely disturbing. Miller and another classmate "rubbed a candy push-pop inside a urinal at the school during a girls basketball game and enticed...

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO