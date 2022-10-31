Read full article on original website
Thursday's Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
Canucks host the Predators after Horvat's 2-goal game
Nashville Predators (3-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-6-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Vancouver...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday's Games. Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m. N.Y....
Devils rally to beat Oilers 4-3 for 5th straight win
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.
Golden Knights jump out to big lead, hold off Senators 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Reilly Smith, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier also scored...
Detroit 3, Washington 1
Detroit012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, DET (Slashing), 13:04; Dowd, WSH (Tripping), 15:51. Second Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 6 (Kuznetsov), 7:11. 2, Detroit, Raymond 3 (Kubalik, Perron), 14:58 (pp). Penalties_Hronek, DET (Cross Checking), 3:35; Eller, WSH (Slashing), 13:23; Kuznetsov, WSH (Cross Checking), 19:08; Ovechkin, WSH (Tripping), 19:08; Raymond, DET (Roughing), 19:08. Third...
Senators take on the Flyers following Stuetzle's 2-goal performance
Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers after Tim Stuetzle scored two goals in the Senators' 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a...
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
Winnipeg1101—3 First Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 6 (Caufield, Savard), 6:43. 2, Winnipeg, Dubois 4 (Connor, Gagner), 17:28 (pp). Second Period_3, Montreal, Dach 2 (Suzuki, Caufield), 4:54. 4, Winnipeg, Wheeler 3 (Dubois, Samberg), 5:35. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Scheifele, Morrissey), 1:45. Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-10-4-1_21. Winnipeg 10-12-11-3_36. Power-play opportunities_Montreal...
New York brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
New York Islanders (7-4-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an...
Ducks in action against the Sharks after shootout win
Anaheim Ducks (3-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks after the Ducks took down the San Jose Sharks 6-5 in a shootout. San Jose is 0-1-1 against the Pacific Division and...
Vegas 5, Ottawa 4
Ottawa121—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 4, 1:22. 2, Ottawa, Giroux 4 (DeBrincat), 4:12. 3, Vegas, Smith 3 (Kessel, Karlsson), 9:19 (pp). 4, Vegas, Whitecloud 1 (Stone, Eichel), 19:28. Penalties_Kastelic, OTT (Holding), 8:29; Vegas bench, served by Amadio (Too Many Men on the Ice), 13:45. Second Period_5, Vegas, Stephenson 5...
Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft
1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 4-10
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Florida visits the Los Angeles after shootout victory
Florida Panthers (5-4-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Florida Panthers after the Panthers took down the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and a...
Nashville 4, Calgary 1
Calgary001—1 First Period_1, Nashville, Jankowski 1 (Smith, McCarron), 19:31. Second Period_2, Nashville, Forsberg 4 (Duchene, Lauzon), 0:59. 3, Nashville, Josi 2 (Johansen, Forsberg), 2:27 (pp). Third Period_4, Calgary, Coleman 1 (Backlund), 1:43. 5, Nashville, Duchene 3 (Granlund, McDonagh), 19:46 (en). Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-10-10_32. Calgary 3-13-14_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1...
New Jersey 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton120—3 First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 12 (Nurse, Hyman), 9:20. 2, New Jersey, Wood 3 (McLeod, Bastian), 12:22. Second Period_3, Edmonton, Ryan 2 (Barrie, Holloway), 8:00. 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 6 (McDavid, Barrie), 9:26 (pp). Third Period_5, New Jersey, Wood 4 (Haula), 1:14. 6, New Jersey, Graves 2 (Wood, Tatar), 16:45....
Seattle 4, Minnesota 0
Second Period_1, Seattle, Geekie 4 (Donato, Sprong), 5:02. 2, Seattle, Oleksiak 3 (Schultz, Gourde), 11:34. 3, Seattle, Wennberg 2 (Bjorkstrand, Sprong), 14:47 (pp). Third Period_4, Seattle, Wennberg 3 (Borgen, Burakovsky), 10:35. Shots on Goal_Seattle 6-8-9_23. Minnesota 4-12-6_22. Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 2. Goalies_Seattle, Jones 5-3-1 (22...
