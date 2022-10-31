ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

mymcmedia.org

1 Injured After Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole

One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle collision in the Olney/Laytonsville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS responded to a collision with entrapment at Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road, Piringer wrote on Twitter at 7:25 p.m....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus

At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

End Almost Near For Rt. 85/I-270 Project in Frederick County.

MDOT SHA Administrator say it should be wrapping up soon. Frederick, Md (KM) The end is almost near for road construction at Route 85 and Interstate 270. That’s according to State Highway Administrator Tim Smith, who visited Frederick last week as part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual tour of the state.
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Frederick County Elementary School Teacher Takes 27 Students to Nearby Cafe and Falsely Reports Stabbings at School on Thursday Afternoon

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a call for “multiple stabbings at Green Valley Elementary School” in Monrovia on Thursday afternoon from a caller who was informed by a school teacher to call police. Law enforcement officials responded immediately and quickly determined that no stabbings occurred. Further...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
wfmd.com

Members of Frederick County Administrative Charging Committee Announced

Civilian Panel to Review Findings of Police Misconduct Investigations And Determine Whether to Discipline Officer. FREDERICK, Md. – Five Frederick County residents have been appointed to serve on the County’s newly established Administrative Charging Committee. The Committee fills a key role when a complaint is filed against a local law enforcement officer, as required under Maryland law. The Administrative Charging Committee will meet at least monthly to review the findings of law enforcement agency investigations to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge a law enforcement officer who is the subject of investigation.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location

The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
ADELPHI, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wildkidswander.com

Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland

One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Fifty-Seven-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old from Damascus. Timothy Michael Janss was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 10800 block of Avonlea Ridge Pl.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

