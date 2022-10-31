Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
1 Injured After Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole
One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle collision in the Olney/Laytonsville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS responded to a collision with entrapment at Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road, Piringer wrote on Twitter at 7:25 p.m....
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
wfmd.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus
At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
wfmd.com
End Almost Near For Rt. 85/I-270 Project in Frederick County.
MDOT SHA Administrator say it should be wrapping up soon. Frederick, Md (KM) The end is almost near for road construction at Route 85 and Interstate 270. That’s according to State Highway Administrator Tim Smith, who visited Frederick last week as part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual tour of the state.
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say
A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced. Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Frederick County Elementary School Teacher Takes 27 Students to Nearby Cafe and Falsely Reports Stabbings at School on Thursday Afternoon
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a call for “multiple stabbings at Green Valley Elementary School” in Monrovia on Thursday afternoon from a caller who was informed by a school teacher to call police. Law enforcement officials responded immediately and quickly determined that no stabbings occurred. Further...
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
wfmd.com
Members of Frederick County Administrative Charging Committee Announced
Civilian Panel to Review Findings of Police Misconduct Investigations And Determine Whether to Discipline Officer. FREDERICK, Md. – Five Frederick County residents have been appointed to serve on the County’s newly established Administrative Charging Committee. The Committee fills a key role when a complaint is filed against a local law enforcement officer, as required under Maryland law. The Administrative Charging Committee will meet at least monthly to review the findings of law enforcement agency investigations to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge a law enforcement officer who is the subject of investigation.
theriver953.com
Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
mocoshow.com
Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location
The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
wildkidswander.com
Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland
One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Charged With Drugs, Weapons Offenses Following Traffic Stop
Police say he ran away during the stop. Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man who fled from police during a traffic stop has been arrested. Jose Eduardo Guardado-Mercado, 24, is charged with weapons and drugs offenses. Police say on Thursday at 12:30 PM, a traffic stop was conducted on a...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Fifty-Seven-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old from Damascus. Timothy Michael Janss was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 10800 block of Avonlea Ridge Pl.
Motorcyclist Killed In Two-Vehicle Howard County Crash, Police Say
Howard County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred in Elkridge over the weekend, authorities say. Marval Iran Polk Jr., 20, was killed while riding a motorcycle after colliding with a 2013 Honda Accord around 9:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Howard County police. Polk Jr. reportedly...
Comments / 0