It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted city
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig Trucks
Trick or treating for a cure
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFO
wfmd.com
Members of Frederick County Administrative Charging Committee Announced
Civilian Panel to Review Findings of Police Misconduct Investigations And Determine Whether to Discipline Officer. FREDERICK, Md. – Five Frederick County residents have been appointed to serve on the County’s newly established Administrative Charging Committee. The Committee fills a key role when a complaint is filed against a local law enforcement officer, as required under Maryland law. The Administrative Charging Committee will meet at least monthly to review the findings of law enforcement agency investigations to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge a law enforcement officer who is the subject of investigation.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County
the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
Wbaltv.com
Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter
TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
WJLA
Md. elementary teacher takes 27 students to local café, reports stabbing at school: Police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County elementary school teacher took 27 children to a local café Thursday, then asked someone to call police and say there was a stabbing at the school, police said. At around 12:24 p.m. Thursday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) received a...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Police Announces Appointment of New Assistant Chief
Gaithersburg – Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Marcus G. Jones is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as Assistant Chief of Police, following the unanimous confirmation by the Montgomery County Council. Chief Jones has also announced several promotions and transfers within the department. Sean Gagen, commander...
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Muskets and Merlot in Washington County, Maryland
Arrive in Hagerstown and check in to a group-friendly hotel. There is a wide variety to fit every budget and need. Refresh for dinner at one of more than a dozen area restaurants. From fine dining to neighborhood pubs and grills to homestyle country to international, Hagerstown has it all.
WBAL Radio
Carroll County institutes more polling place security following incident
On the final day of early in-person voting, Carroll County boosted security at polling locations after a dispute that required law enforcement to intervene. It all comes after police were called last week to help remove the vice chair of the County Republican Central Committee from the Westminster Senior Center, where she was arguing with election judges.
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
wfmd.com
Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation
There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
mymcmedia.org
Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub Opens in Germantown
A new hub brings community nonprofits under one roof in Germantown to serve residents in northern Montgomery County. The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub opened at 12850 Middlebrook Road on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting event. The hub is a collection of nonprofit partners serving residents’ health, social and workforce needs....
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
