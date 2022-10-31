David Jenkins Jr. made a checklist for what he wanted on his final stop on a six-state basketball journey: face top competition, find a new challenge, play for a coach with an impeccable resume and experience something completely different. Purdue filled all of those desires and the Boilermakers are ready to start this season with a well-traveled 6-foot-1 guard. “It was a hard decision because it’s out of my comfort zone,” said Jenkins, who calls Las Vegas home. “I could have gone somewhere close, but I think you’re more successful when you step out of your comfort zone. And it’s an easier transition when you have guys who are humble with low egos and coaches who care.” Getting acclimated to new teammates, new coaches and a new environment has become old hat for this 24-year-old.

