Indianapolis, IN

Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet

There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

With 6-2 mark, Giants and GM Joe Schoen opt for no trades

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they had a need at wide receiver and other positions, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants stayed pat at the trading deadline Tuesday rather than risk future capital for a deal. Speaking minutes after the NFL's deadline passed, Schoen said...
NEW YORK STATE
Houston Chronicle

49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Jenkins brings years of experience to young Purdue squad

David Jenkins Jr. made a checklist for what he wanted on his final stop on a six-state basketball journey: face top competition, find a new challenge, play for a coach with an impeccable resume and experience something completely different. Purdue filled all of those desires and the Boilermakers are ready to start this season with a well-traveled 6-foot-1 guard. “It was a hard decision because it’s out of my comfort zone,” said Jenkins, who calls Las Vegas home. “I could have gone somewhere close, but I think you’re more successful when you step out of your comfort zone. And it’s an easier transition when you have guys who are humble with low egos and coaches who care.” Getting acclimated to new teammates, new coaches and a new environment has become old hat for this 24-year-old.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Houston Chronicle

Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss.
ORLANDO, FL

