Harlan E. Thompson
Harlan E. Thompson, age 70, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Harlan was born June 8, 1952, the son of the late Gerald and Wilma Thompson, also of Mansfield. Harlan served in the United States Navy and worked as a precision machinist in the Richland County area.
Martha Laser
Martha Mae Laser, age 94, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 in the Willows at Willard nursing facility. Born February 21, 1928 in Richland County to George & Mildred (Boyce) Myers, Martha had been a Shelby resident since the 1980's. To plant a tree in memory of Martha Laser as...
Daniel McBride
Daniel “Dan” McBride, 86, of Mansfield passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel McBride as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
David L. Snyder
David L. Snyder, 58, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. David was born on March 30, 1964, in Mansfield, to Harold D. “Butch” and Beverly K. (Cassidy) Snyder. He attended Rushville Consolidated High School in Rushville, Indiana, and married his sweetheart, Shirley, on May 7, 1999. She preceded him in death. While he was living in Indiana, David attended First Southern Baptist Church. He was very family oriented and enjoyed doing so many things such as riding in go carts in his younger years, that his family had raced. He enjoyed fishing and loved to laugh and eat. He loved dinosaurs and had a collection of them. He also loved animals, especially dogs and cats.
James "Harold" Gray
James Harold Gray, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born July 31, 1937 in East Bernstadt, KY to John and Lena (Shorter) Gray, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2018. A 1955 graduate of Crestline High School, Harold had then joined the United States Marine Corps. He had been employed for numerous years with Estep Trucking as a truck driver and previously owned and operated his own truck as well as worked for many other trucking companies for over 50 years.
Deacon Michael David Yakir
Deacon Michael David Yakir, age 72, of Lexington, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. His death follows a well fought battle of chronic Leukemia since 2018 from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Linda Ann Litteral
Linda Ann Litteral, 76, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, October 28, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Litteral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Allie Parker
Youthful Flames fall to Ottoville in regional semifinals
TIFFIN — Mansfield Christian coach Stephen Armstrong stood behind the visitor’s bleachers at Frost-Kalnow Stadium and marveled at the young faces trickling out of the locker room. “A lot of these kids don’t even have their driver’s licenses yet,” Armstrong said after the Flames’ 1-0 loss to Ottoville...
Galion storms into Sweet 16 showdown with Fairbanks
GALION — The Tigers are on the prowl. Galion is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019 after stunning Huron, the state’s No. 2 team in Division III, in last week’s district finals at Seneca East.
GALLERY: Mansfield Christian vs. Ottoville Boys Soccer
Ottoville beat Mansfield Christian 1-0 in a Division III regional semifinal match Wednesday at Tiffin's Frost-Kalnow Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service
MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
Rugged defense powers Mansfield Senior into regional quarterfinals
MANSFIELD — The Tygers are playing championship defense again. Mansfield Senior is in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals thanks largely to a miserly defense that allows just 13.8 points and 200.6 yards a game.
Shelby, Galion and Bucyrus to receive state funds for affordable housing
The cities of Shelby, Galion and Bucyrus will soon be able to offer residents applications for state-funded housing repairs and rehabilitation projects. The Ohio Department of Development has announced the funding of $1 million for Crawford County and $700,000 for the City of Shelby to rehabilitate owner-occupied homes of low- and moderate-income families.
Local artists to unveil 'Luminous City' photographic mural Nov. 10
MANSFIELD — Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mankind Murals Inc studio lot, a public gathering, ribbon cutting and illumination at “Luminous City” a photographic mural installation. The studio lot will be roped off and parking will be available at...
Powell Olentangy Liberty delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Dublin Jerome
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Powell Olentangy Liberty had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Dublin Jerome 2-1 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Jerome settling for...
Westinghouse: Demolition efforts running into underground surprises
MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago. But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the...
Local photographer Jeff Sprang's art show featured at OSU Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The Pearl Conard Art Gallery is hosting Light and Time, an exhibition of photographs by recently-retired OSU Mansfield photography instructor Jeff Sprang. Sprang’s association with The Ohio State University began in 1969, as a first-year student at the Mansfield campus. He later graduated from OSU with a B.A. degree in Photography and Journalism. He worked a 27-year career as a photojournalist, many of those years at the Mansfield News Journal.
Colts headline All-MOAC football team
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork’s perfect run through the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference didn’t go unrewarded. Five Colts earned a spot on the All-MOAC first team when the league announced it’s postseason honors Tuesday afternoon.
St. Peter's School announces 1st quarter honor roll
MANSFIELD -- St. Peter's School is pleased to announce the names of the students who achieved honor roll status for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year this week. Students with an asterisk after their name achieved straight "A's." Students who achieved a 4.0-grade point average are also noted in the list. 67% of St. Peter's School students in grades 3-12 achieved academic honors.
