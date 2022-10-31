David L. Snyder, 58, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. David was born on March 30, 1964, in Mansfield, to Harold D. “Butch” and Beverly K. (Cassidy) Snyder. He attended Rushville Consolidated High School in Rushville, Indiana, and married his sweetheart, Shirley, on May 7, 1999. She preceded him in death. While he was living in Indiana, David attended First Southern Baptist Church. He was very family oriented and enjoyed doing so many things such as riding in go carts in his younger years, that his family had raced. He enjoyed fishing and loved to laugh and eat. He loved dinosaurs and had a collection of them. He also loved animals, especially dogs and cats.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO