Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This Month
November Happenings in Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town Feel
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Ohio COVID-19 cases edge up to 12,262 in the last week: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio rose this week to 12,262, from 11,663 last week, the state of Ohio reported Thursday in its weekly dashboard update. The new case number kept Ohio over the 10,000-case benchmark for a third week in a row. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 for two weeks in October. Except for that October dip, Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week since the beginning of May.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Cleveland Division of Fire warns residents to check smoke alarms
CLEVELAND, Ohio — According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, it’s not just your clocks that will need to be adjusted for the end of daylight saving time. You should check on your smoke alarms, too. The city’s fire division wants to remind residents to check if their...
Possible record Powerball jackpot on the line Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lottery history likely will be made on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. That’s when Powerball will hold its drawing for a jackpot currently estimated at $1.5 billion, which would be the third-largest jackpot ever. But increased ticket sales likely will make it the largest jackpot ever by the time the drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. Saturday.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Ohio gubernatorial election results history, statewide and by county (database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Find Ohio gubernatorial election results statewide, or for each county, with the searchable database below. Republicans have won seven of the last eight races, starting with George Voinovich’s victory over Anthony Celebrezze in 1990.
Berean Daniel Stearns and Harvey, side-by-side in battle: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — After almost 157 years, many of us are familiar with the major events and personalities associated with the Civil War. But seldom do we come across a human interest story based on a soldier whose final resting place is Woodvale Union Cemetery in Middleburg Heights. His...
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
Holiday sales expected to shatter records in 2022, says National Retail Federation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holiday sales are expected to top $942 billion in 2022, despite inflation and worrying signs in the economy. The National Retail Federation released its holiday sales forecast Thursday afternoon. The trade association predicts sales between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion, which would shatter last year’s record of $889.3 billion. The holiday spending numbers exclude vehicle sales, gasoline and restaurants.
Paramore returning to Cleveland for first time in more than a decade
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nostalgic 1990s pop-punk vibes created at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas last month will continue into Cleveland in 2023. Paramore has announced its much anticipated North American tour, which will stop at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 4.
Just out for a morning stroll -- to Michigan: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Responding to a report of a driver going past a man lying on the ground along Route 91 at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 24, police located him a short time later walking again at the bottom of the hill and heading north. He refused medical attention, stating that he planned to...
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
