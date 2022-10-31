ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio COVID-19 cases edge up to 12,262 in the last week: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio rose this week to 12,262, from 11,663 last week, the state of Ohio reported Thursday in its weekly dashboard update. The new case number kept Ohio over the 10,000-case benchmark for a third week in a row. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 for two weeks in October. Except for that October dip, Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week since the beginning of May.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Possible record Powerball jackpot on the line Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lottery history likely will be made on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. That’s when Powerball will hold its drawing for a jackpot currently estimated at $1.5 billion, which would be the third-largest jackpot ever. But increased ticket sales likely will make it the largest jackpot ever by the time the drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. Saturday.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio promo: get the pre-launch offer now

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The anticipation for the launch of Ohio online sports betting is increasing as the January 1, 2023 go-live date approaches, and you can...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Holiday sales expected to shatter records in 2022, says National Retail Federation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holiday sales are expected to top $942 billion in 2022, despite inflation and worrying signs in the economy. The National Retail Federation released its holiday sales forecast Thursday afternoon. The trade association predicts sales between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion, which would shatter last year’s record of $889.3 billion. The holiday spending numbers exclude vehicle sales, gasoline and restaurants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy